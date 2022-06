A change in wind direction blew the smoke from several wildfires fires over the Alaska Range into Anchorage, the Mat-Su Valley, and Kenai. Also, a lightning storm on June 6 started numerous fires in Southwest Alaska. Most of the fires are fairly small, but there are 50 wildfires burning and several are over 20,000 acres in a wide area from Lake Minchumina, to Mountain Village, to Dillingham. An interagency effort is underway to protect structures, mines, Native land allotments, and other values threatened by some of these large fires.

