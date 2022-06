PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Portage is inviting the public to a dedication ceremony for the new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Friday, June 17. The ceremony will take place at the corner of Constitution Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m., and will marks the beginning of construction on the new park along with commemorating Juneteenth.

