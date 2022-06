The Independent Market Monitor for ERCOT came out swinging in the recent assessment of the health of Texas’ electric market. The annual State of the Market report from the IMM showed how the winter storm outages in 2021 and subsequent regulatory actions have raised costs. The IMM also showed how many of the market changes made thus far have done little to increase reliability. Electricity costs are soaring in Texas and while some of that is attributable to high gas prices, much of it is a direct result of (a) the catastrophic outages in Texas during Winter Storm Uri and (b) actions taken by the PUCT and ERCOT since then.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO