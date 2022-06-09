ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

British-led Corvallis rock band brings back '80s and '90s favorites

By JOANNA MANN
Lebanon-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorvallis band The Incompatibles bring to the mid-Willamette Valley '80s and '90s alternative-rock tunes popular in the U.K., influenced by the likes of The Cure, The Stranglers, Oasis and U2. The British-led six-piece group will play some of these covers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Common Fields, 545 SW...

lebanon-express.com

Lake Oswego Review

She & Him: 15 years and still cruising along

The pairing has been playing indie folk and has a new album coming out, featuring Brian Wilson favorites.It's not always just a cliche: Many Southern Californians really do like the surf, sand and sun, and the sounds of The Beach Boys. Even as cool as indie folk duo She & Him is, Zooey Deschanel — the she — and M. Ward — the him — grew up liking the music of The Beach Boys, and words penned by co-founder Brian Wilson. Deschanel is a Los Angeles native, and Ward is from Glendale, California. "We're both fans of The Beach Boys...
PORTLAND, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla rodeo plaque vanishes, reappears

The Rodeo Walk of Fame plaque for Clay O'Brian Cooper disappeared in late April, but was later foundTowards the end of April, something disappeared from Molalla. Fortunately, sharp eyes and a good heart would see it return. A Molalla Rodeo Walk of Fame plaque, one of many imbedded in the sidewalk concrete of downtown Molalla, came up missing. The plaque had been donated by Tracy Cox in memory of her late husband Robert, who was big fan of rodeo star Clay O'Brian Cooper. That plaque was imbedded just south of the "saw shop" on Molalla Avenue. Most people involved thought the plaque was long gone, but that wasn't the case. Before a week was out, Kevin "Odie" Slate showed up with the plaque in hand. Turns out, he'd found it upside down in a drain gutter just down the street from where the plaque had originally rested. The plaque, completely undamaged, we reattached to its resting place in downtown Molalla. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
newschoolbeer.com

A turnkey 10 barrel Brewpub in Southern Oregon is For Sale

LookingGlass Brewery was established in it’s namesake Lookingglass, Oregon in 2015, then opened a taproom Winston, OR in April 2016. By 2019 they were expanding and installed a brand new 10bbl brewhouse in their new home in Winston. The following year they embarked on a complete overhaul of their 4,000 sq. ft. location built in 1978 to upgrade everything from electrical, to a new paint job, plumbing, and taproom.
WINSTON, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Will Portland's Shanghai Tunnels Close for Good?

If you’ve ever stepped foot in the Shanghai Tunnels—the network of decrepit tunnels that run below the streets of Old Town—then you’re familiar with the nefarious history that clings to Portland’s dank, dark underbelly. As legend has it, the men who once over-imbibed in Portland’s...
PORTLAND, OR
reporterwings.com

Exceptional June rain soaks Pacific Northwest due to atmospheric river

Normally by June, the Pacific Northwest has entered its dry season, and the skies above Seattle and Portland are sparkling blue. But Thursday was a throwback to the dark, damp days of winter as an intense atmospheric river unloaded drenching rains. The atmospheric river — a narrow strip of deep...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Gold Mines, Old Forts and other Northwest history mapped by Oregon man

An Oregon service station owner loved old maps so much, he launched a family business that’s still going strong more than 50 years later. Ralph Preston passed away in 2019 at age 92. Preston never became a household name, but a series of large-format atlases he published beginning around 1970 became well-known in the Pacific Northwest and around the American West, with vintage editions still sought after by collectors.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland mother of 5 slain in Eastbank Esplanade shooting ‘wasn’t afraid of anything’

Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Black guest at Portland DoubleTree attending diversity conference says workers racially profiled him

A top diversity administrator at Syracuse University strolled back into the lobby of his hotel after an early morning walk while in Portland for a national conference on race. That’s when Quincy Bufkin said things got ugly at the DoubleTree in the Lloyd District, the same hotel where another racial profiling encounter four years ago involving another Black man spurred a $10 million lawsuit.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

"Leave No Trace" Documentary Explores Hidden History of the Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts are an American institution, lauded by multiple presidents as the epitome of integrity and described by one interviewee in the documentary Leave No Trace as “wholesome as apple pie.” But beneath its Norman Rockwell exterior lies a scandal--and a coverup--of shocking proportions. Filmmaker Irene Taylor, a Portland resident and award-winning director, joined us to share the story of making the documentary.
PORTLAND, OR
Michelle Jaqua

Salt & Straw Has Their New Summer Flavors! Are You Brave Enough to Try Them?

Ever since Salt & Straw came to Lake Oswego a couple of years ago, it has had a steady line of ice cream lovers waiting to try the shop's unusual flavors. During the pandemic, they scaled down their varieties, and stopped offering their monthly but now that summer is here, Salt & Straw is back with more crazy flavors that nobody except an ice cream connoisseur chef could dream up!
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
MARION COUNTY, OR
campsnearme.art

Coos Bay Sand Camping

Pack out trash and. Possession of alcohol is prohibited. Pin By Ilene Wilcken Ramirez On Born And Raised This Will Always Be My Home Cool Places To Visit Seattle To San Francisco Oregon Dunes. Reserveer online laagste prijzen. Coos bay sand camping. Ad Bespaar tot 50 op uw reservering. However...
COOS BAY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland is seeing its wettest April, May and early June on record

It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.
PORTLAND, OR

