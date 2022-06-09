Tecumseh returns to Shawnee Prairie

At Zoomerang, the newest Answers VBS, you’ll marvel at the unforgettable wildlife, culture, and beauty of Australia while exploring the wonder and value of life, from the lives of preborn babies to eternal life in the kingdom of God. Castine Church will host VBS June 20 to 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. During this pro-life VBS, kids will discover that life is valuable. From the tiniest to the oldest, each person is made in the image of God—wonderfully designed to know him and live for him! Registration is available on the church website or at the church: https://castine.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1308414 or phone/text: 937-500-0406. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All kids aged 3 (must be potty trained) through sixth grade are welcome to participate.

ARCANUM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO