Cyberattack At Quincy-Based Healthcare Group Jeopardizes 2 Million People

Extreme Close-up Photo of Codes on Screen Photo Credit: Pexels/ThisIsEngineering

A security breach at a Quincy-based healthcare company has potentially put two million people's personal information at risk.

Shields Health Care Group Inc., or Shields, recently became aware of suspicious activity on its servers stemming from an incident on March 28, the company said in an online statement.

An investigation revealed that "an unknown actor" accessed Shields' systems and acquired confidential information from March 7 to March 21, Shields said.

The information included people's Social Security number, birth date, address, provider information, diagnosis, billing information, insurance number more, Shields said.

Currently, there is no evidence to support that any of the information was used to commit identify thief or fraud, but the company is taking extra precautions to avoid further breaches.

Shields is actively reviewing and enhancing their data protections and will contact anyone who may have been compromised by the breach.

The company also offered several steps for clients to protect their data. Anyone with questions can contact Shields at (855) 503-3386. The investigation is ongoing.

