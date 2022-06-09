ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyberattack At Quincy-Based Healthcare Group Jeopardizes 2 Million People

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyrPQ_0g5VImkk00
Extreme Close-up Photo of Codes on Screen Photo Credit: Pexels/ThisIsEngineering

A security breach at a Quincy-based healthcare company has potentially put two million people's personal information at risk.

Shields Health Care Group Inc., or Shields, recently became aware of suspicious activity on its servers stemming from an incident on March 28, the company said in an online statement.

An investigation revealed that "an unknown actor" accessed Shields' systems and acquired confidential information from March 7 to March 21, Shields said.

The information included people's Social Security number, birth date, address, provider information, diagnosis, billing information, insurance number more, Shields said.

Currently, there is no evidence to support that any of the information was used to commit identify thief or fraud, but the company is taking extra precautions to avoid further breaches.

Shields is actively reviewing and enhancing their data protections and will contact anyone who may have been compromised by the breach.

The company also offered several steps for clients to protect their data. Anyone with questions can contact Shields at (855) 503-3386. The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

11 Charged After Multi-Department Orange County Drug Sweep

Eleven Hudson Valley residents have been charged with drug-related crimes following a narcotics sweep by multiple agencies. The arrests took place in Orange County in and around the city of Newburgh on Friday, June 10. According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, those arrested were charged with the criminal...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Social Security
Daily Voice

Baby Beaten To Death In Baltimore: Police

A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted Brutal Attack Of Elderly Beltsville Man Busted In Hotel: PD

Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Video Shows Joe Gorga Screaming At Tenant For Unpaid Rent

Joe Gorga initially felt bad for a Hawthorne tenant with unpaid rent, his rep says, but after a screaming match captured on video, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" hubby has filed eviction papers, TMZ reports. The tenant is a restaurant manager who lost his job during COVID-19 and is...
Daily Voice

Missing Westbury Woman Found

A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Rosa Valdez, age 47, had last been seen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police. On Monday afternoon, June 13, police announce she's been found. Original report:. Have you seen her?. Police are asking...
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Young Children Overdose At Baltimore Home: Report

Detectives were investigating how two young children overdosed at a Baltimore home over the weekend, according to reports by CBS 13. A 4- and- 6-year old child were found suffering from an overdose at a home on the 1500 block of McHenry Street in the late night hours of Saturday, June 11, the outlet reports.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A shooting occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting was reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at 500 United States Ave. East in Gibbsboro, initial reports said. The gunshot victim was en route to Virtua Voorhes Hospital, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found In Lake Of Newark's Branch Brook Park

A body was recovered from the lake of Newark's Branch Brook Park Monday, June 12, authorities said. Few details were known about the incident that happened around 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. This is a developing story. Check back for more. to sign up...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
292K+
Followers
45K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy