ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cops called as Britney Spears’ ex, Jason Alexander, crashes wedding to Sam Asghari: report

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Britney Spears’ wedding contained an unwanted — and familiar — face, forcing cops to be called.

The singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, crashed her nuptials to Sam Asghari on Thursday, TMZ reported.

Video Alexander shared on Instagram, which was posted on TMZ, showed Alexander’s encounter with police.

“Britney Spears invited me here,” Alexander said. “She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Alexander, who was married to Spears for three days in 2004, got into her house before being removed by cops.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged last September after about five years of dating. Last month, Asghari wrote on Instagram that the couple had selected a wedding date .

“The big day has been set!” Asghari wrote at the time. “But nobody will know until the day after.”

Spears’ mother and father weren’t expected to attend Thursday’s ceremony, nor is younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, TMZ reported. Her older brother, film producer Bryan Spears, was likely to be there.

The “Toxic” singer’s two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline won’t be at the wedding, their father’s attorney told TMZ .

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said.

The wedding was taking place in Los Angeles, according to People , which reports Paris Hilton, Madonna and Selena Gomez are all expected to be present. Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow are among the other big-name stars expected to attend.

Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship, which controlled her finances and other aspects of her life, was terminated in November after 13 years. Spears has accused Jamie Lynn of not being supportive during her legal battle to end the conservatorship.

The Grammy-winning Spears is known for songs such as “Oops!... I Did It Again” and “...Baby One More Time.”

She was married to Alexander in 2004, and Federline, a dancer, from 2004 to 2007.

Spears announced in May that she had experienced a miscarriage.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Zac Efron Looks Like A Lumberjack With A Mustache & Flannel In New Kodiak Cakes Ad

Zac Efron, 34, is a man of many looks. But in his newest ad campaign for Kodiak Cakes, which is a protein-packed pancake and waffle company based in Park City, Utah, the hunky actor was giving his fans some serious “Zac the lumberjack” vibes! In a video posted by the company on TikTok, he wore an orange, red and black flannel shirt with a tan apron overtop. The usual squeaky-clean heartthrob was sporting a mustache in the video and he looked almost unrecognizable. In the short clip, a woman was smiling at the camera before she turned the camera toward Zac. The video featured music and a robotic voice, which said, “I love my job. Zac Efron is my new boss.”
PARK CITY, UT
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy