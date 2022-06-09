ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows woman chasing passenger at DIA after threatening employees before punching officer

By Bayan Wang
 5 days ago
A 21-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after threatening employees at Denver International Airport.

According to the Denver Police Department, the woman jumped on the luggage conveyor belt and caused a disturbance near the Lufthansa check-in area.

Edgar Urvima, an employee at DIA who witnessed the incident, says the woman was aggressive and started making demands.

"She jumped on the belt, started yelling out that she needed a ticket to New York," Urvima said.

Urvima says the demands then turned to threats.

"The threats that she was making [were] that she was going to come back and shoot everybody at the airport if she didn't get her ticket," he said.

Video shows the woman chasing a passenger out of line and striking an airport sign along the way.

Urvima says he usually sees police around the check-in counters, but not this time. Denver police confirmed officers arrived nine minutes after receiving the 911 call.

"She even ran after a passenger," Urvima said. "That's how long we were waiting for a police presence to arrive to make the arrest."

When police arrived, the viewer video shows the woman trying to climb onto the conveyor belt and get into the luggage sorting area before an officer was able to detain her.

A DPD probable cause report states that the woman continued to be aggressive, prompting paramedics to be called. When crews tried to administer medication to the woman, she punched an officer in the face, knocking his glasses off, according to the report.

As of Wednesday, the woman is being held for investigation for assault on an officer.

