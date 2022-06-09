2 Florida children arrested after stealing 22 guns from store, police say

Do not cross tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Two Florida children were arrested Wednesday after authorities said they burglarized a business stealing 22 guns and ammunition, according to authorities.

Around 3 a.m. Cape Coral police responded to a call about a commercial burglary at the store Guns 4 Less, said Sgt. Julie Green of CCPD.

Police arrested two brothers, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old, who were near the store, Green said. Officers reportedly saw the children running from the store armed with multiple handguns, ammunition, magazines, and long guns, Green said.

When the boys realized officers were on scene, they ran in two different directions, dropping some of what they were carrying, according to Green. The boys broke into the store after cutting the power and then forced their way in through the back, smashing display cases and stealing 22 guns and rifles, along with magazines and ammunition.

Both children face multiple charges, including 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, armed burglary, criminal mischief of over $1,000, resisting without violence, grand theft, and possession of burglary tools.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with an additional violation of probation, Green said.

