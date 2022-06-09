Dog makes miraculous recovery after rattlesnake bite

DENVER - It happened so fast that Kelly hadn't even noticed her dog was bitten by a rattlesnake.

Kelly Goodwin and her boyfriend were walking her dog, Rabi, at Deer Creek Canyon Park when she immediately jumped back after seeing a rattlesnake by her feet. When she gathered herself and pulled Rabi back, she noticed her dog of five years was holding her left paw up.

"[We] thought maybe she just tweaked it, like when I yanked the leash or something," Kelly told Denver7. "But then, after a few seconds, you saw two little red marks start to bleed out."

In the above video, you can hear their story of how they carried Rabi back to the car from the trail and found a vet in time. Thankfully, Rabi is now recovering at home.

To donate to Kelly's GoFundMe for covering the costs of the veterinary bills, you can head here .