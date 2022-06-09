ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog makes miraculous recovery after rattlesnake bite

By Danny New
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
DENVER - It happened so fast that Kelly hadn't even noticed her dog was bitten by a rattlesnake.

Kelly Goodwin and her boyfriend were walking her dog, Rabi, at Deer Creek Canyon Park when she immediately jumped back after seeing a rattlesnake by her feet. When she gathered herself and pulled Rabi back, she noticed her dog of five years was holding her left paw up.

"[We] thought maybe she just tweaked it, like when I yanked the leash or something," Kelly told Denver7. "But then, after a few seconds, you saw two little red marks start to bleed out."

In the above video, you can hear their story of how they carried Rabi back to the car from the trail and found a vet in time. Thankfully, Rabi is now recovering at home.

To donate to Kelly's GoFundMe for covering the costs of the veterinary bills, you can head here .

Group surprises injured pub owner with check

Troy Price protected himself and his wife from an intruder who turned out to be a neighbor armed with a knife and machete. However, he suffered a serious wound to his hand. The Colorado Independent Automobile Dealers Association surprised the Prices with a $5,000 check on Saturday,
