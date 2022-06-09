ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Lumber prices just hit their lowest point in 9 months as mortgage demand sinks to levels not seen in 2 decades

By Matthew Fox
 5 days ago
A Lowe's employee stocks lumber inside the home improvement store in New York. Reuters/Shannon Stapleton
  • Lumber prices fell to a nine-month low on Wednesday after mortgage demand plummeted.
  • Mortgage demand fell to its lowest level in 22 years as rates remain well above 5%.
  • "Market drastically changed in last month. Traffic slowed significantly," an Oregon home builder said.

trapdaddy
4d ago

whole sale and retail are different. you won't see a price difference until the lumbar that was purchased at the higher prices is sold. they would lose a ton of money if the sold it for less at this point .

candycane
4d ago

There goes your affordable housing as new construction collapses. We should make the 3 million illegal immigrants bring their own tiny homes to relieve pressure on availability.

troy mccall
4d ago

I go to Home Depot 5 day's a week for my job. I haven't seen any price drop.

