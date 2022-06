A heads up to drivers. Two big street projects will start on June 15th. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close the intersection of South 52nd and Pioneers Boulevard for a water main replacement project. Access to homes will be maintained but the sidewalk on the north side of Pioneers Boulevard will be closed. StarTran Route 53 – SouthPointe bus stops will be closed during the work. Drivers should use South 48th Street to Highway 2 to South 56th Street. This project should be completed in early July.

