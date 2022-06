New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Leave it to Joy Behar to find a new way to hold Republicans' feet to the fire. On Monday morning, the co-hosts celebrated news that baby formula maker Abbott is restarting production at its Michigan plant, but it didn't stop the ladies from reminding viewers why an FDA shutdown triggered a full-scale shortage — and who exactly is to blame. After Whoopi Goldberg noted that 192 Republicans voted against a measure that would help ease the baby formula shortage, Behar insisted the GOP cares more about "owning the libs" than actually helping their constituents. "All they really care about is making Biden look bad," she said. "That seems to be their M.O."

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO