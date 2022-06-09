Bis-Man Transit offering free rides on Election Day

Want to vote on Election Day but need some help getting to the polling place? Bis-Man Transit may be able to help.

Bis-Man Transit will be offering free rides on Election Day, for both CAT (Capital Area Transit) Bus and Paratransit riders. Free rides will be offered during all hours of operation on June 14, and to all locations.

A press release from Bis-Man Transit states their goal is to deliver valued public transportation that links people, jobs and communities together — and that these free rides on Election Day are a great way to both help people make their vote count and learn more about the transit program.

