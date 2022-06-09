ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices start to inch over $5 in the Wichita area

By Ryan Newton
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Another record-setting day for gas prices in Kansas.

The new U.S. average for a gallon of gas is inching closer to $5 a gallon. According to AAA, gas is now at $4.97 , up another couple of cents since Wednesday.

In Kansas, the average price jumped to $4.59 a gallon. In Wichita, the current average is $4.57 a gallon.

Some stations in south-central Kansas are not waiting to break the $5 barrier. KSN News found a sign at a Haysville station Wednesday night showing gas at $5.09 a gallon.

Those buying gas say they are concerned about the increased prices. KSN talked to several filling gas at a nearby Kwik Shop.

“They shut you off here at $99, and that didn’t even fill my tank,” said Barb Maley, getting gas. “It is crazy. It is insane.”

“I really need to think about how to budget now. A few months ago paying $30 to fill up the tank versus $60 now, that’s every week or twice a week. You got to prioritize spending and tighten the budget,” said Ian Morgan, getting gas.

Here are some ways you can save money on gas right now .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

