Boyertown, PA

Taylor Backes Boyertown, Pa. glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art

 5 days ago

Taylor Backes' glass studio has been a hidden gem in Boyertown for 35 years.

They create some very unique pieces, but what sets them apart from any other glass studio is the techniques they practice.

They are constantly trying new things and attempting the most unthinkable projects others would not even try, such as pouring glass molds.

Their works of art belong to collections all around the world, including the Philadelphia museum of art.

A few years ago, they also had the honor of making a glass football for the National Liberty Museum, which was signed by all of the Eagles players and sold off to benefit charity.

Taylor Backes glass studio also offers hands-on classes to anyone who wants to learn to blow glass.

People can sign up through their website or by phone to take an hour-long course. The instructor will walk you through the process followed by them coaching you through blowing a piece of your own.

PhillyBite

The Best Chicken Soup in Philadelphia

The best chicken soup in Philadelphia isn't just about the cream. Philadelphia is an incredibly rich soup city, and the flavors here convey diversity and warmth in a comforting and delicious way. Soups are powerful and flavorful, and they can tell a story. They can transport you to faraway lands or even personal histories. Here are some of the best Philadelphia soups to get you started:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America's cities.

