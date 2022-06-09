ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

50 Years Ago, ‘The Black Hills Flood’ Devastated Rapid City, SD And Killed 200+ People

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (WCCO) — Thursday marks 50 years since a record flash flood devastated the area of Rapid City, South Dakota, killing over 200 people.

According to the National Weather Service , in the early evening of June 9, 1972, heavy thunderstorms moved in, bringing heavy rain that caused Rapid Creek to rise rapidly. The rain didn’t slow until the overnight hours.

The NWS says during the flood, water rose as fast as 3.5 feet in 15 minutes. The flood crested at 12:15 a.m., when an estimated 50,000 cubic feet per second of water reached downtown Rapid City.

By 5 a.m. the next day, Rapid Creek was once again within its banks.

The flash flooding caused massive damage throughout Rapid City and the eastern foothills of the Black Hills. Several thousand people were injured and 238 people were killed.

As for damage, 1,335 homes and 5,000 automobiles were destroyed, along with 15 of the 23 bridges that went over Rapid Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgcSe_0g5VFGEt00

Flood damage on East Blvd. at Omaha St. in Rapid City, June 10, 1972 (credit: NWS Rapid City, SD)

‘The Water Was Rising Very Fast’

WCCO Weather Watcher Janice Thompson currently lives in Pine Island, Minnesota, but lived near Rapid Creek when the flood occurred. She sent in a picture of her destroyed home, and also shared some insight into her experiences that day.

“I lived in a trailer park next to the ‘gentle’ Rapid Creek,” she said. “Around 11 p.m., heavy thunderstorms continued and the water was rising very fast. I took my beagle, Heidi, and took off to higher ground in our ’65 Mustang. My husband was stationed in Vietnam in the Air Force. I managed to get to higher ground and stayed the night at a friend’s house.”

Thompson said the next day their trailer home was found five blocks down the road, with a huge hole in the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noWtj_0g5VFGEt00

(credit: Weather Watcher Janice Thompson)

“Husband got emergency leave and got home. God kept us both safe,” she said.

It remains the deadliest flash flood event in the United States. At the time it was the most costly, too, causing $165 million in damages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REWCA_0g5VFGEt00

A volunteer fireman searches for flood victims under a tree on the banks of the Rapid Creek; west of Rapid City; S. D.; where the raging torrent uprooted a house from its foundation and swept a car on a tree. (Photo by Fred Ross/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

For more information on the flood, including a detailed timeline, visit the NWS website .

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Storm Damage: Philip, other communities hit hard by storms Saturday evening

PHILIP, S.D. – Severe weather crossed sections of the Black Hills Region late Saturday afternoon and evening, leaving a trail of damage starting from Butte County and the Black Hills stretching through the central portions of South Dakota. Damage reports ranged from hail reports up to 4″ in diameter...
PHILIP, SD
newscenter1.tv

3 Days of Storms: Severe weather potential increased for the Black Hills Region

Severe weather is expected to impact the Black Hills over the next several days, with each day highlighting a different specific area with different impacts. Saturday evening kicks off our first round, with most of Saturday expecting to be warm and humid. A few supercell thunderstorms will be possible Saturday...
Hot 104.7

50 Years Ago – More Than 200 Killed in South Dakota Black Hills Flood

Rapid City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the deadly and devastating Black Hills Flood. The National Weather Service in Rapid City Dakota says heavy thunderstorms produced flash flooding in Rapid City and the eastern foothills of the Black Hills that resulted in the deaths of 238 people. According to the US Geological Survey says the "500-year flood" also injured more than 3000 people and destroyed more than 1300 homes and 5000 vehicles.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Bridge Deck Repairs to Begin in the Black Hills Area

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Work includes removing and replacing parts of the epoxy chip seal to help preserve the bridge deck and improve traction.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
KELOLAND TV

The ’72 flood in film

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Butte, Custer, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Custer; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach TORNADO WATCH 350 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA CUSTER JACKSON IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE PENNINGTON ZIEBACH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, CUSTER, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, HERMOSA, HILL CITY, KADOKA, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, PHILIP, RAPID CITY, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, UNION CENTER, AND WALL. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION AND THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Automobile#Heavy Rain#Pine Island#Omaha St#Nws Rapid City
kotatv.com

Severe weather to stick around until Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe weather expected today. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points in the 60s will increase the chances of severe weather in our area. These storms will be able to produce large hail, damaging winds, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. For tonight as the storms continue to move out of the area temperatures will drop into the low 60s, expect to see gusty winds and areas of patchy fog.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Severe weather threat continues into tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The threat for severe weather in our area is back. Starting off with tonight lows will be in the mid 50s to 60s with the potential for isolated thunderstorms tonight. Hail and damaging wind are the primary threat. Heading into Sunday highs will be in...
RAPID CITY, SD
thevalleyexpress.com

50 Years Later: Remembering the Guardsmen Lost in the Rapid City Flood

Today marks five decades since the Rapid City flood took 238 lives on June 9, 1972. Its anniversary is a grim reminder of the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history in terms of death toll. It is also a reminder of the heroes who risked their lives and those who gave their lives to rescue others. At the time, it was estimated over 1000 people were saved.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
NWS
KEVN

Feeding South Dakota extends Backpack program into the Summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the school year Feeding South Dakota fills bags of food for kids in school, known as the Backpack Program, but even though the summer is over, kids still need secure access to food. So, with a few changes, the Backpack program is extended into the summer at spots across Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Daily Beast

Son to Drop Lawsuit Against Family After Racism Row

The story of a Rapid City, S.D., hotel embroiled in racial tension took a bizarre twist this week, followed by another one on Saturday. The Grand Gateway Hotel became the center of drama in March when the owner issued a racist tweet following a murder at the hotel. That led to ongoing protests at the hotel, and criticism from local officials.
RAPID CITY, SD
redlakenationnews.com

$1.1B beef plant - largest in U.S. - planned for South Dakota

A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be running until at least 2026.
AGRICULTURE
kotatv.com

Box Elder man arrested following egg incident

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Box Elder man was arrested for simple assault after a group of homeless people were hit with eggs. Marcus Baumstarck is accused of throwing eggs at a group in the area of East North and Spruce streets around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. A Rapid...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman identified in fatal Highway 16 crash

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the woman who died in the fatal crash near of Reptile Gardens has been released. Kathryn Stverak, 78, has been identified as the woman who died in the 2-vehicle crash 5 miles west of Rapid City. She was from Box Elder.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy