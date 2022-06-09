ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Lake, MN

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

By WCCO-TV Staff
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night.

According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle.

The crash is being investigated.

