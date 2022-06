Flood Warnings remain in affect through Wednesday on several waterways in Idaho after a weekend full of active weather. A Wind Advisory is also in affect through 9 PM Monday night in areas near the Snake River Plane and eastern Magic Valley. A southwest wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph is blowing through the region. Impacts include reduced visibility on the road and damage to trees.

