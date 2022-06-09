ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Sunrise Township

By WCCO-TV Staff
 5 days ago

SUNRISE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near the border with Wisconsin Thursday morning.

The patrol gave few details about the crash, but said it occurred at Highway 95 and Sunrise Road in Sunrise Township.

“Expect delays and find an alternative route,” a state patrol spokesperson said.

