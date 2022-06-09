Man dies at construction site on Thursday morning in the Seaport

Signature Series – Prehistoric Safari at the Lawn on D. In a time long ago — before the Seaport was just parking lots, before the pilgrims and the Native Americans, and even before the Green Monster — dinosaurs ruled our city. On Saturday, June 11 from 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm, join the Lawn on D for the return of our Signature Series and embark on a prehistoric safari. You’ll see a 23-foot animated T-Rex, some cool reptiles with Animal Adventures, inflatables, magicians, face painting, puppeteers, life size dinosaurs… and maybe you’ll even spot a Lawnasaurus? Free and fun for all ages, we’ll have four different cornhole tournaments with Wicked Cornhole and some pretty RAWRsome prizes. Plus, we’ll have food, drinks, special cocktails, live music all day, featuring The Far Out and, local Southie favorite, Thomas Park! Sponsored by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. You can learn more here!
Comments / 0