ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man dies at construction site on Thursday morning in the Seaport

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMybf_0g5VEW9U00

NBC10 Boston is reporting that a person died following an accident at a construction site around 6am on Thursday on Northern Ave. in the Seaport District.

BPD, BFD and Boston EMS responded to the call and found a man dead on the scene near the District Hall building. According to the Citizen App – the man was fatally injured when concrete/granite fell off the back of a truck.

Comments / 0

Related
Caught in Southie

South Boston Public Safety Meeting On Monday

Be informed. Get involved. Join the South Boston elected officials for a public safety meeting on Monday, June 13th from 6pm-8pm. Hear from elected officials, member of BPD and State Police on addressing public safety concerns. This event will take place at the Iron Workers Union Hall – 195 Old...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
Caught in Southie

Copley Connect Officially Open

BOSTON – Monday, June 6, 2022 – The City of Boston and Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) will launch Copley Connect, a ten day pilot that will open Dartmouth Street between Copley Square Park and the Boston Public Library to pedestrians, and close it to motor vehicle traffic. The street will be closed from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 17 to study the future use of Dartmouth Street between Boylston Street and St. James Avenue. This area of Dartmouth Street will host numerous activities for the public to enjoy.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – June 9th

Signature Series – Prehistoric Safari at the Lawn on D. In a time long ago — before the Seaport was just parking lots, before the pilgrims and the Native Americans, and even before the Green Monster — dinosaurs ruled our city. On Saturday, June 11 from 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm, join the Lawn on D for the return of our Signature Series and embark on a prehistoric safari. You’ll see a 23-foot animated T-Rex, some cool reptiles with Animal Adventures, inflatables, magicians, face painting, puppeteers, life size dinosaurs… and maybe you’ll even spot a Lawnasaurus? Free and fun for all ages, we’ll have four different cornhole tournaments with Wicked Cornhole and some pretty RAWRsome prizes. Plus, we’ll have food, drinks, special cocktails, live music all day, featuring The Far Out and, local Southie favorite, Thomas Park! Sponsored by the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. You can learn more here!
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Caught in Southie

Sen. Collins testifies in opposition to MBTA Bus Proposal

BOSTON – Last week, State Senator Nick Collins testified in opposition to the MBTA’s proposed bus route changes as part of the Authority’s Better Bus Project. In particular, the Senator took issue with proposed changes the Number 7 and Number 11 buses, which would see dramatic route changes under the existing plans. Senator Collins was joined by Representative David Biele in signing a letter of opposition that was submitted to the MBTA last week.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Is this your dog? Found in Southie

This little scruffy dog was found on Monday afternoon on Baxter Street. He/She was handed over to the City of Boston Animal Control. If you know who this dog belongs to, kindly pass it on!. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a lifelong resident of South...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Eastie: The Tall Ship is back in action

If eating oyster and drinking rosé on a tall ship sounds like fun, then you’ll love The Tall Ship! Navy Yard Hospitality Group, which is also behind waterfront spots Pier 6 and Reelhouse, has officially reopened The Tall Ship on the East Boston Waterfront on Friday for the 2022 season.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Seaport District#Granite#Accident#Northern Ave#Bfd#Boston Ems
Caught in Southie

City of Boston Kicks Off Free Summer Fitness Series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are pleased to announce the 2022 Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. The series will offer free weekly classes both virtually and in 18 City of Boston parks from June 5 to October 1.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPDA Community Meeting: 475-511 Dorchester Ave

Be informed. Get involved. Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a community meeting Wednesday, June 15 from 6:00pm – 7:30pm to discuss 475-511 Dorchester Ave – On the Dot. Zoom Link: bit.ly/3zaviMK Toll Free: (833) 568 – 8864 Meeting ID: 161 609 4404 (Please note that this is a repeat of the public meeting held on May 17th.) The purpose of the meeting is to discuss project updates included in the DPIR filed with the BPDA on March 16, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston parents look to overturn exam school admission decision

The Boston Globe is reporting that a group of Boston parents are asking a federal appeals court to overturn exam school admission decision and let their children attend. The Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence believes the students had the grades to secure seats at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School, but were denied admission because there weren’t enough seats allotted to their Zip codes under the temporary policy.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Caught in Southie

BPD Warns to Beware of Phony Baloney Celtics Tickets

The Boston Police would like to take this opportunity to remind fans to be wary of counterfeits when purchasing tickets for the upcoming NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The BPD encourages fans to only buy tickets from authorized ticket agencies. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk. Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Inside Scoop: South Boston Family Fun Day

The MOMS Club of South Boston is excited to announce that they will be holding a Southie Family Fun Day on June 4th from 11am-4pm, with many different performers for the kids to enjoy!. The event is free, so come kickoff the summer season with the family! You can learn...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Knife found at the Condon School on Tuesday

Boston 25 is reporting that BPD is investigating after a knife was recovered at the Condon School Tuesday morning. A call came into police around 11am for a report of a student with a knife. Police arrived at the school and took the knife away from the student. According to...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Sen. Collins Named Port Person of the Year

BOSTON – Senator Nick Collins was named Port Person of Boston by the Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Boston and was acknowledged at their annual Maritime Day Celebration on May 25th. Senator Collins was cited for “his work to ensure that the Port of Boston, which...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Drinks Being Drugged at Local Bars/Restaurants

BPD urges victims to come forward. BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department has become aware of numerous social media posts from various individuals who state that they were victims of drink spiking at local area bars. The Boston Police Department strongly urges anyone that believes they were a victim of drink spiking to please report these incidents to the Boston Police Department either by calling 911 or by reporting it at any Boston Police District Station.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

More Trouble At Carson Beach on Monday

Once again, several fights broke out on Monday evening at Carson Beach. Massachusetts State Police attempted to disperse the Memorial Day crowd as people jumped on cars in the parking lot and fights broke out near the snack stand. The majority of the crowd were teens. You can check out...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Fun Things to Do in the Seaport

ICA – The Institute of Contemporary Art. The Institute of Contemporary Art strives to share the pleasures of reflection, inspiration, provocation, and imagination that contemporary art offers through public access to art, artists, and the creative process. On Thursday nights, enjoy free admission!. Flight Club. Flight Club – a...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy