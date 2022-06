Some of the most shocking moments on the draft floor have come not from which players are selected in which order, but from which players and picks exchange hands in draft day trades. Some moves are bigger than others, however. For every time we get a move like when goaltender Cory Schneider was traded by the Vancouver Canucks to the New Jersey Devils for the ninth pick in the 2013 draft, we get moves like when the Detroit Red Wings traded picks 23, 48 and 138 in last year’s draft to the Dallas Stars in exchange for the 15th pick in the same draft. These types of moves come in all shapes and sizes, and they all have their own way of shaping a team’s future.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO