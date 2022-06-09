ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things' David Harbour Calls Co-Star 'Vital Beating Heart Behind Every Season' in Touching Tribute

By Michael Ausiello
 5 days ago
If only Hopper was this comfortable expressing his feelings .

Stranger Things star David Harbour took to Instagram late Wednesday to pay earnest tribute to longtime leading lady Winona Ryder .

“The vital beating heart behind every season of [ Stranger Things ] is Joyce and Winona Ryder’s stunning performance for the last seven years,” he wrote beneath a photo of Hopper and Joyce’s anticipated reunion in the finale of Season 4, Part 1 , before rattling off a laundry list of the tireless character’s accomplishments thus far. “Joyce will save her son, all the Hawkins kids, Hopper and the withering magnetism of her funky kitchen magnets.”

With Season 4’s final two episodes dropping on Netflix on July 1, series co-creator Matt Duffer r ecently told TVLine that Part 2 “has a little bit of everything,” adding, “It’s extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we’ve ever had.”

Duffer also strong hinted that Season 4B will clarify the ambiguous sexuality of Noah Schnapp’s Will . “This is where it gets tricky since we haven’t released the whole season yet,” the EP explained. “I just want people to watch the final two episodes” of Season 4.”

Stranger Things 4 , which released its first seven XL episodes on May 27, ranked as Netflix’s “ biggest premiere weekend ever ” for an English-language TV series, by amassing nearly 287 million hours viewed.

Comments / 6

Shortest0ne
4d ago

It's obvious Will is gay and in love with Mike. I'm totally down with him being gay, but feel like this might hurt the dynamics of the characters. The show definitely has love stories is the midst of monsters, but it's not the emphasis. If they put too much emphasis on Wills gay journey it's gonna kill it for me.

It’s PAT!!!!!!
5d ago

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ these series. I binged Season 4 Volume I and can’t wait for Volume II.

