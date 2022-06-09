ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Killing Eve’ Star Jodie Comer Sets 2023 Broadway Debut In Suzie Miller’s ‘Prima Facie’

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Jodie Comer , the Emmy- and BAFTA-winning actress perhaps best known for BBC America’s Killing Eve , will make her Broadway debut next spring in Prima Facie , a new play by by Suzie Miller. Directing will be Justin Martin at a Shubert theater to be announced.

The play is currently in production on the West End, where it is in its final two weeks of a sold-out run. Produced by Empire Street Productions, Prima Facie will make its Broadway debut in spring 2023.

Venue, opening night and on sale dates will be announced in coming weeks.

“It has been an absolute privilege to tell Tessa’s story here in London over the past few weeks and to now have the opportunity to take Prima Facie to Broadway is a dream come true,” said Comer in a statement.

Comer ( Thirteen, Free Guy, The Last Duel ) made her West End debut in Prima Facie , winning strong reviews for her solo performance as Tessa. The production opened April 27 at the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it plays through June 18. Prima Facie features an original score by Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known as Self Esteem, who completed her debut US Tour earlier this year.

The playwright is a former human rights and children’s rights lawyer. Prima Facie originally premiered in 2019 in Sydney, Australia, where it won the 2020 Australian Writers’ Guild Award for Drama, the 2020 David Williamson Award for Outstanding Theatre Writing, and the 2020 Major Australian Writers’ Guild Award.

In the play, Comer’s character Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game, defending, cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Set and costume designer is Miriam Buether. Lighting designer is Natasha Chivers. Sound designers are Ben & Max Ringham. Video is by William Williams for Treatment Studio.

