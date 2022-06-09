Man writes 2-page 'ASSignment' to convince Hinge match to date him

A man on Hinge wrote a two-page "ASSignment" to convince a match to date him.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Paige, who goes by @paigehyness on the platform, shared a screenshot of the conversation with her Hinge match on June 3.

During the conversation, he said that he would do his best to "change" her "mind about men" and that she asked him what his "tactics" are and how she would like to receive it in "APA format."

After that, he asked her how many pages would she like the document to be

And Thoma said "at least" three "solid references."

Thoma then showed another screenshot of the email she got from the Hinge match with a Microsoft Word document attached.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Thanks for the extension, here's the work," the Hinge match wrote in his email that he dubbed "LATE ASSignment."

@paigehyness Reply to @shalexaa #greenscreen

People took to the comments of Thoma's post to share how they felt the Hinge match should be applauded for his efforts.

One wrote: "A for effort, at least."

"ASSignment. Lol, I love it. I'd also love to see what it said," another added.

A third wrote: "The fact he asked how many pages and if he needs references why was I shook he actually did it? Lol."

Someone else who shared how she met her fiance in a similar way added: "This is actually very similar to how my relationship started and now we're engaged."

In a second video , Thoma noted that her Hinge match's little essay was not only "original" but humorous and that he sent it to her within two hours after she asked for it on the app.

"I did give him a B and did give him my phone number," Thoma said as she shared part of the report.

The match spoke about his former relationships and what he is looking for on the dating app.

Thoma further said that he could have had better grammar, to which some people agreed. Others even suggested that she edit his paper and give it back to him.

Speaking with the Daily Dot , Thoma said that she's been communicating with the man and they are going on a date soon.

Indy100 reached out to Thoma via TikTok comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.