ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

High-speed chase involving murder suspects ends in Kern

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vZmU_0g5VDxpC00

A multi-county high-speed chase that reportedly started in Paso Robles and ended in Kern County Wednesday evening left one of two suspects dead.

Officials in San Luis Obispo County say the two suspects were wanted in Santa Barbara County on several charges, including murder.

Deputies from San Luis Obispo tried to pull the suspects over but they drove away leading authorities on a high-speed chase. California Highway Patrol's helicopter spotted them around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 46 heading towards Kern County.

A statement from the Kern County Sheriff's Office says when the vehicle came to a stop two suspects abandoned their car and ran into an orchard just south of Highway 46.

"California Highway Patrol unit was already overhead when the suspects fled from the vehicle but due to heavy tree coverage, they lost sight of the suspects," says KCSO spokesperson Lori Meza. "So this is where Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to assist the other agencies in looking for the suspects. Kern County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, K9 unit, air support unit were requested to begin responding as well."

Authorities then set up a perimeter around the two suspects and as ground units approached, they arrested one while the other was found dead from a bullet wound.

The Lompoc Police Department confirmed that the deceased - a 20-year-old man - was the same person responsible for a liquor store robbery in Buellton on Wednesday afternoon, as well Sunday’s shooting on North K Street in Lompoc that left one person dead.

Officials with the Anaheim Police Department also said the blue BMW involved in Wednesday’s pursuit matches the description of one stolen at gunpoint by two male suspects in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Grace Norris, a spokesperson with the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office reflected on what it was like working with numerous California agencies in their pursuit of the two individuals.

"There’s definitely some challenges when it comes to crossing county lines and working with different jurisdictions, different law enforcement entities, but luckily we were able to come together and work together well, establish communications and assist each other as best as possible to ensure the best outcome possible in a situation like this."

The suspect that was taken into custody, a juvenile, was arrested on a warrant while the identity of the deceased male is still being withheld.

The Kern County Sheriff’s PIO said that their coroner will release more information as it is made available.

Comments / 1

Related
Bakersfield Californian

CHP announces 3 new officers from Kern

The California Highway Patrol announced Monday three Kern County natives were a part of the law enforcement agency's most recent class of academy grads. The CHP announced 128 officers graduated from its academy in West Sacramento, after completing 27 weeks of training. Cadets who crossed the stage to receive their...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Buellton, CA
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Lompoc Record

2 Lompoc teenagers injured, 1 arrested in vehicle rollover near Floradale, Central avenues

Two Lompoc teenagers sustained injuries, including one who was arrested on suspicion of DUI charges, following a vehicle rollover Friday near the intersection of Floradale and West Central avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident was reported to dispatchers at 10:23 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire...
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia parents, son arrested in human trafficking operation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of a Visalia family have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a drug operation and a human-trafficking ring, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say 22-year-old Oswald Lopez of Farmersville, 43-year-old Armando Torres of Visalia, 45-year-old Amparo Torres of Visalia, and 18-year-old Armando Torres Jr., the […]
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Line#San Luis#Violent Crime#Kcso#K9#Nort
KGET 17

1 in custody after police chase ends in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is in custody after a brief police chase ended in an exchange of gunfire in south Bakersfield Monday morning. A chase involving the Bakersfield Police Department ended on Betty Street south of Panama Lane. According to BPD officials, a suspect was pursued after...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest logs for June 5-12

On June 5, Trevor Anthony Hart, 30, of Richmond Virginia, was arrested near the intersection of 14th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On June 5, Saul Buenrostro, 20, of Lompoc California, was...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

Highway 178 is now open, after a fatal crash

Update: As of 3:29 p.m. highway 178 is now open and traffic is flowing both ways, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There has been fatal traffic collision on highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision led to both lanes being […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
calcoasttimes.com

Lawsuit accuses SLO attorney of negligence that led to shooting spree

Three people who suffered losses during a shooting spree in Paso Robles are suing a San Luis Obispo attorney for storing firearms and ammunition in an unlocked and accessible location in his law office. Before going on a 2020 shooting spree in Paso Robles, Mason Lira burglarized attorney Robert Bettencourt’s...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Lompoc man accused of lighting his father on fire

Lompoc police officers arrested a man on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to burn his father alive, according to police. After receiving a call that 40-year-old Joe García Jr. was beating his father at a home on the 200 block of North D Street, officers arrived at the home, but Joe García Jr. refused to open the door. Officer then forced the door open and discovered the father burning.
LOMPOC, CA
kvta.com

Trial Winding Down In Ojai Valley Kidnapping Case

Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday in the trial of an Oxnard man accused of kidnapping a woman in the Ojai Valley last August. Testimony in the trial of 54-year-old James Apodaca finished on Friday and the jury was given instructions. Following closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations...
kclu.org

Man killed, woman wounded in attack on Central Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a shooting on the Central Coast which left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It happed at around 7:30 Sunday night in Lompoc. Police were called to the 400 block of East Prune Street by reports of gunfire. They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOMPOC, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Man hospitalized after shooting on Fresno highway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times while driving down a highway on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Olive Avenue for what was originally reported to be a car […]
FRESNO, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy