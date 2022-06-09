ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield Police focus on dangerous drivers

By Cameron Thompson
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have increased patrols and focus on Hull Street Road this week. Officers said they were writing tickets not to generate revenue, but to get drivers to slow down and be respectful on the road.

"Driving is a team sport. We're all in this together," Chesterfield Police Sgt. Stephan Rouze said. "If we're courteous when people are trying to get over and merge or get onto the highway or freeway or roadway -- if we all work together, we'll get to where we're going safely. There's no reason for people to keep getting hurt and killed on our roadways. Unacceptable."

During his patrol on Tuesday, Rouze stopped two drivers traveling more than 60 miles per hour in the 45-mile-per-hour zone.

"People are out here driving 6,000-pound missiles that need to be under control," Rouze said. "Your focus needs to be on the roadway, when you're behind the wheel. That's your responsibility. And if you're irresponsible with it with that, then we're gonna hold you accountable."

Rouze said Chesterfield Police decided to start these quarterly enforcements along Hull Street after several deadly crashes in 2020.

"Somebody's family is forever impacted because of a decision they made or a decision somebody else made," Rouze said. "If I could go the rest of my career and not ever have to do another death notification or one of my officers that have to do that, that would be a great thing. But, unfortunately, until people change their habits when they're behind the wheel, we're going to have to keep doing that."

In addition to speeders, Chesterfield Police are looking for reckless drivers, red-light runners, impaired drivers, and people driving with a phone in their hand.

"The problem persists and we just need that message to get across the community that -- yes, we all want to get to where we're going; yes, we all have places to be. But if we keep driving like maniacs, people are going to keep getting hurt and killed," Rouze said. "And we're going to have to keep knocking on doors and notifying family members that their loved ones have been seriously injured or killed in car crashes. And that's unacceptable."

In addition to Hull Street Road, police plan to monitor roads that connect to Hull Street like Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road, and S. Genito Road.

Chesterfield Police will have focused patrols on Hull Street Road between June 6 and June 11.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 1

