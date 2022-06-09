ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels Turned To Nickelback Last Night: MLB World Reacts

By Chris Rosvoglou
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Angels are pulling out all the stops in an attempt to end their losing streak. On Wednesday night, the Angels sent all nine batters up to the plate with walk-up songs from Nickelback. Unfortunately, it didn't help...

Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Racy Video

Both Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have been opening up more on social media as of late. Perhaps it's the change of NFL organizations, or perhaps it's just them getting more comfortable. Whatever the reason, we're cool with it. This week, Gisele shared perhaps her raciest video yet,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Keith Olbermann Calls For NFL Coach To Be Banned

Former ESPN SportsCenter host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann believes the National Football League needs to ban assistant coach Jack Del Rio. Del Rio spoke out on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, referring to it as a "dust up." The Washington Commanders assistant coach wondered why there was...
NFL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Has Revealed A New Side To Herself

Danica Patrick opened up about a new "side" to herself on social media this week. The former NASCAR driver turned business woman opened up on Instagram. "I’m a deep thinking hippie chick who loves to learn...... so what would you guys like me to do podcasts about?! Or, who would you like me to do them with?!
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Start Of U.S. Open

Happy U.S. Open week, everyone. The third major of the 2022 golf season has arrived. While Tiger Woods won't be playing in this event, there are several other big names to get excited about. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is certainly excited. Spiranac took to her...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Vick

Legendary college football and NFL quarterback Michael Vick is getting back involved with the game. Vick, one of the most-exciting players in football history, will be helping college athletes in Name, Image and Likeness. The former Virginia Tech Hokies star announced the news earlier this week. Vick has been retired...
NFL
The Spun

David Ortiz Names The Best MLB Player He's Ever Seen

MLB is bidding farewell to an all-time great this season. Upon signing a one-year deal back with the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols confirmed that he will retire following the 2022 season. Five years later, he'll be a shoo-in to join recent Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz in Cooperstown.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Won't Return To Team Due To Personal Matters

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who has been in the minors rehabbing, will not be rejoining the team "at this time" due to personal reasons. The Tigers made the announcement about Rodriguez earlier this afternoon. "Eduardo Rodríguez has informed the Club that due to personal matters he will not...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Discouraging Fernando Tatis Jr. News

There was originally some hope that San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. would be able to return to the diamond later this week. Unfortunately, yesterday's CT scan on his surgically-repaired left wrist didn't show the level of healing that the team had hoped for. This result will push Tatis'...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Padres Announce Results Of Fernando Tatis Jr's CT Scan

The San Diego Padres are unfortunately going to have to wait longer for Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis underwent surgery in March after fracturing his wrist during the offseason, so the star shortstop has yet to play this season. While the team initially offered a three-month timetable that would have cleared a mid-June return, Tatis reportedly isn't close to taking the field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: Hockey Fans Not Happy With LeBron James Today

LeBron James has won four titles during his NBA career, but his latest public appearance may have cost him any future titles. Earlier this afternoon, Bleacher Report published a video of LeBron James interacting with the Stanley Cup. James got up close and personal with the Cup and even decided to touch it.
NBA
The Spun

Golden Tate Trying To Play Baseball: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday afternoon, the sporting world learned that former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate will be taking his talents to the baseball field. According to a statement from the league, Tate is joining the West Coast League. The longtime NFL player will make his debut tonight. “I am extremely thankful,”...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Amy Schneider's First Pitch

"Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider got the chance to toss the ceremonial first pitch over the weekend as the Giants and Angels celebrated Pride Day. The 40-year-old Oakland native took the mound and fired off a throw towards the plate ahead of the interleague battle. Schneider, the first openly transgender woman...
MLB
