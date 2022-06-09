ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angels Try to End Losing Streak With Nickelback Songs, Get Shut Out

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlE24_0g5VDlTi00

Los Angeles went to drastic measures to try and finally win a game.

The Angels are in the middle of a franchise-record losing streak, so they are doing anything they can to change their fortune. First, they fired their manager, Joe Maddon , replacing him with Phil Nevin. But Los Angeles lost its first game after that change.

Next, the team tried a music change. On Wednesday night against Boston, every Angels hitter walked up to a different Nickelback song to try and alter the vibe.

It didn’t work.

Los Angeles lost for the 14th straight time on Wednesday, getting shut out 1–0 by the Red Sox. The Angels recorded seven hits on the night, but couldn’t push across the tying run at any point in the game.

The Angels have one more game against Boston on Thursday before the Mets come to town for three. What else could this team do to reverse its two-week losing streak? Everything seems to be on the table.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the tools necessary to win the World Series this year. After acquiring Freddie Freeman in the offseason, they practically trot out a lineup full of MVP candidates and All-Stars each and every night. The amount of star-power on the team is not matched by any other franchise in baseball, yet somehow, the results haven’t been there for the Dodgers. Especially not lately. After the Giants swept the Dodgers on Sunday, it’s about time fans begin calling for Dave Roberts’ job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Phil Nevin
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees linked to star catcher despite Higashioka HR-fest

The New York Yankees obliterated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 18–4. With the Cubs sitting at 23–36 and the Yankees 44–16, general manager Brian Cashman may be looking to plunder Chicago’s roster for more pieces. The Yankees don’t have many weaknesses, but...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Marc Cuban#The Red Sox#Mets#Nbc Daily Cover#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

75K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy