Bikes are now allowed on MPS playgrounds

Some new information today about kids and bikes: children can now ride their bikes on Milwaukee Public School grounds.

You may not have known that there was an ordinance prohibiting kids from doing that.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed along with Alderperson Marina Dimitirjevic sponsored the repeal and rewrite of the ordinance. It was passed unanimously by the common council.

The ordinance previously stated, "No bicycle or electric scooter shall be operated … upon any public school grounds or public playgrounds."Jake Newborn of the Wisconsin Bike Fed said, "350 whether it's enforced or not it's discouraging for families and we want to reduce the chance for that to be used in enforceable ways for the wrong reasons."

Wisconsin Bike Fed officials say repealing this ordinance allows them to build more traffic gardens on school properties.The gardens are a series of painted lines that simulate intersections to help promote bike safety.

