How to Survive a Bear Market: Hollywood Girds for a Content Correction (Special Report)

By Cynthia Littleton and Andrew Wallenstein
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Buckle up: 2022 has been a bumpy ride so far for global equities markets. Experts may be debating how long the bear market will last or when a full-fledged recession could hit, but this much is clear: The good times are over.

There’s no shortage of factors driving the downturn: Rising inflation, interest-rate hikes, supply chain issues, the lingering pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the ripple effects of economic sanctions on Russia. This sorry state of affairs is spreading the pain throughout the global economy.

But for the media and entertainment business, the macroeconomic clouds are adding salt to a festering wound. Hollywood has already been contending with its own particular set of problems amid the volatility, from the encroachment of Silicon Valley giants diverting audience eyeballs to launching viable streaming services as Wall Street rapidly loses patience with the red ink needed to build up capital-intensive streaming platforms.

With content companies large and small facing a unique set of challenges, Variety and its subscription market-research offshoot, Variety Intelligence Platform, joined forces for this special-edition Survival Guide to dig into how entertainment’s biggest players will navigate the rocky road ahead. This issue offers in-depth financial analysis of where things stand for the media giants and where they may be heading.

For the current generation of executives working in and around Hollywood, they’ve never experienced a time this challenging. But students of industry history know showbiz has been through lean periods before and even found new opportunities amid so many obstacles. Though there will undoubtedly be businesses that won’t make it unscathed through the coming months, others may emerge intact and some may even thrive. It’s all about understanding the difficult world around you and looking for the white spaces others might not be seeing.

New VIP+ Analysis: What Everyone Keeps Getting Wrong About Peacock

Variety Intelligence Platform is an example of Variety ’s growing investment in deep-dive proprietary data and forensic financial analysis of media and entertainment. This Survival Guide is meant to be just that — an effort to help an industry in transition understand the twists and turns and to call it like we see it in a fast-changing market.

To keep up with Variety and VIP+ headlines and analysis, please sign up for our free Strictly Business newsletter covering media earnings, financial and investment news and more, and don’t forget to subscribe to our weekly “Strictly Business” podcast , with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Thanks for engaging with us.

Cynthia Littleton
Co-Editor in Chief, Variety

Andrew Wallenstein
President and Chief Media Analyst, VIP+

Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Air Final Episode This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday, Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run. “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can Jessica Chastain Join Helen Mirren as a Same-Year Oscar and Emmy Winner?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

The Tony Awards Were So Good: 6 of the Most Memorable Moments from Broadway’s Biggest Night

Click here to read the full article. Broadway celebrated its first full season after the COVID lockdown with the 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by a newly minted Oscar winner and spotlighting stage work that included a media-darling frontrunner (“A Strange Loop”), a historical pop confection (“Six”), a “gloved one” bio-musical (“MJ”) and an epic look at the roots of American capitalism (“The Lehman Trilogy”). Much of the ceremony played out as expected, but as ably hosted by “Hamilton” alum Ariana DeBose, the night still provided plenty of moments for theater fans to remember. (1) Early wins for “Six and “MJ”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Julie Andrews on Her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and Why ‘Bridgerton’ Only Needs Her Voice

Click here to read the full article. The Dolby Theatre was alive with the sound of music on Thursday, as the American Film Institute presented the two-year-delayed Life Achievement Award Gala in honor of Julie Andrews‘ career, from “Mary Poppins” to “The Princess Diaries” Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Andrews called the honor “a culmination, in a way, of wonderful events and great fortune.” “My early years were in in Music Hall in London and vaudeville, and I was just a bit of a child brat, I suppose, that had a big voice,” Andrews said. “But the wonder was that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lizzo Releases New Version of ‘Grrrls’ After Backlash Over Ableist Lyric: ‘I Never Want to Promote Derogatory Language’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has released a new version of her single “Grrrls” after receiving backlash from disability advocates for including the word “spaz” in the song’s beginning lines. The original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs. One Twitter user tweeted: “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending...
MUSIC
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stays Strong With $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Jurassic World Dominion” stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million from 4,676 cinemas in its domestic debut. Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal’s dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the North American box office. It’s only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That’s also thanks to the enduring popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is still flying high in second place. Industry analysts are encouraged that the box office...
MOVIES
Variety

BTS Announces Hiatus to Pursue Solo Projects

Click here to read the full article. During BTS’ Festa dinner, which is part of an annual celebration of their founding, the group announced that they are going on hiatus. The group detailed tentative plans for solo projects and explained to fans that they need the time to take an extended break. This year marks the group’s — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — ninth anniversary as a band. In the one-hour-long Festa video, the members reflect on their successful journey together before going on to discuss their plans to pursue solo work. RM said while they’ve accomplished incredible...
MUSIC
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber Says ‘Costly Mistake’ Comments About ‘Cinderella’ Were Misunderstood

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is “devastated” that the media is reporting that he believes his West End production of “Cinderella” was a “costly mistake” and insists that his sentiments have been taken out of context. The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats” composer was booed when a letter he wrote was read at the final performance of “Cinderella” in London on Sunday evening. In it, Lloyd Webber talked about “Cinderella’s” long road to the stage, one that saw the theater impresario doing battle with the U.K. government over health and capacity restrictions that...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

