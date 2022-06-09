Denison man arrested for child sex crimes

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned himself in Friday morning. Officials said back in January officer Billy Kennedy stopped his ex-wife while he was in uniform and in a police car at the local Walmart, and tried to serve her with criminal trespass.
MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police said one person is dead and another was injured after a shooting near the Archer Village Apartment complex. This is a developing...
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of Durant Police. OHP said 69-year-old Dennis Partin was last seen on June 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Durant. Dennis weighs 200 pounds, is 6 foot 1 inch tall, has...
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison pedestrian was hospitalized Friday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle. Police said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Crawford Street, near the Albertsons supermarket. The victim is expected to recover, police added.
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning. the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on State Highway 32 near Indian Meridian Road west of Marietta. According to troopers, a 2014 Peterbilt was heading westbound on State Highway 32 when it...
On Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Trust Bank located at 1241 W. Mockingbird Lane. Officers found the victim Paul Zapata Ramirez, a 45-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two people have died after a crash near Whitesboro Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of public safety said the crash happed at approximately 12:47 p.m. on US-377 north of Chisum Trial Rd. DPS said a car driven by 39-year-old Reginaldo Rogelio Romo, of Gainesville, was...
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened at approximately 12:37 a.m., on State Highway 160 about three miles south of Whitewright. Texas DPS said 64-year-old James Earl Bayless was headed north...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night. According to law enforcement, Casey Dale Dewitt was booked earlier in the week on one count of indecent exposure and one count of burglary in the second degree. Dewitt has already...
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A night out riding ATVs at Carpenter’s Bluff turned into a search and rescue mission Sunday evening. According to Denison Fire Rescue, a 33-year-old Sherman man, Luis Erives-Domingues, saw a child struggling to swim in the Red River. “He jumps into the water, saves the...
A Hopkins County Grand Jury during the regular June 2022 session signed 18 indictments, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. Ten people were named in the charges, including five people accused of two or more more offenses. Charges ranged from controlled substance and stolen vehicle offenses to burglary of habitation, escape and continuous sexual abuse of a child offenses.
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after being stabbed at a convenience store in Atoka. Police said it happened at the Pardners Shell at the corner of Mississippi Avenue and East 3rd Street. A witness told investigators she saw the man come into the store hunched...
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Thursday night Sherman police officers made a welfare check on a pick-up truck located on South Travis Street. When they arrived to the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground suffering from injuries that appeared to be from falling out of the truck. “There’s also...
HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person is in critical condition after striking a tree in Pittsburg County. the crash happened around 10:06 a.m. Saturday morning on OK-31 near Quinton. Troopers said a 2016 Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling westbound on OK-31, when it departed the roadway to the right after making...
A judge sentenced 51-year old Mary Harrison of far northeast Dallas to five years probation for killing her husband four years ago after he beat their cat. Dexter Harrison injured the family cat in June of 2018.
Greenville Firefighters responded to a 15-acre grass fire at FM 499 and FM 118. Crews discovered a vehicle burning and located a deceased individual near the vehicle. Greenville Police and the Fire Marshal were then requested to respond. They have disclosed no other information, but the investigation is continuing.
A 58-year-old female, from Greenville, Texas, riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Trike, entered the 2800 block of NE Loop 286 from a private drive and lost control. A woman is dead after an accident on Loop 286 on Tuesday. Paris Police responded to a fatality accident in the 2800 block...
Comments / 0