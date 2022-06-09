Denison man arrested for child sex crimes

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.

