Anyone can get free health, dental and vision care this weekend in Hazard. Here’s how

Those in and around eastern Kentucky can access free health, dental and vision screenings during a special no-identification-needed pop-up health care clinic in Hazard.

Mental health screenings also will be offered.

Nonprofit Remote Area Medical (RAM) will host the pop-up clinic Saturday and Sunday beginning at 6 a.m. each day in the parking lot at East Perry Elementary School in Hazard .

The parking lot will open to participants by midnight Friday, June 10, at 301 Perry Circle, Hazard, KY 41701.

The clinic will be first come, first served , and there is no pre-registration for the event.

Details about RAM health care clinic in Hazard

There is also no cost or residency requirement, and clinic participants do not have to provide any personally identifying information.

“There will be a patient check in process, but patients don’t have to give us a real name or answer any of the questions,” RAM media relations coordinator Chris Cannon told the Herald-Leader in an email. “We do ask some medical history questions during that process, but there is no requirement to answer.”

Spanish-language speakers will be available at the event.

Those who would like to access services should arrive early. There is no cap on participation, but the number of patients seen will depend on the number of participating providers.

“We always try to see as many patients as we can during a clinic weekend,” Cannon wrote.

The following services will be available during the clinic:

Dental cleanings

Dental fillings

Dental extractions

Dental X-rays

Eye exams

Glaucoma tests

Eyeglass prescriptions

Eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams

General medical exams (physicals)

Mental health screenings

Take-home colon cancer screening kits

Participants will be required to choose between dental or vision services, and will not get screenings for both. Medical services are available to all participants.

Referrals will also be available for follow-up care.

There is a COVID-19 screening, which Cannon said includes a temperature check and five-question survey. There will be no COVID testing on site, and masks will be required indoors.

Individuals should consider bringing any pertinent medical history or prescription information they feel comfortable sharing with providers, and consider bringing snacks and water for the wait.

In a release on the pop-up event, RAM said the clinic may open earlier than scheduled or see fewer participants if they run into volunteer cancellations, poor weather or other issues, and the clinic’s daily closing time will vary.

About RAM services

RAM has provided free medical care to the “underserved, uninsured and underinsured” since 1985, according to its fact sheet.

Clinic volunteers are licensed providers, including nurses, physicians, dentists, opticians and others. The nonprofit touts more than 888,500 individuals have been served since its founding.

RAM has held previous events in Kentucky to wide success, including a 2010 clinic in Pikeville where hundreds of individuals got free medical care .

If you can’t make the Hazard event and don’t mind a drive, or know someone in the areas, here’s some other upcoming RAM clinics:

June 25-26: Knoxville, Tenn., and Chesapeake, Va.

July 9-10: Livingston, Tenn., and Luray, Va.

This story may be updated.

Do you have a question about health care in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

