NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) and Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD) are recognizing June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) by bringing awareness to the signs of abuse, methods to report abuse, and resources for caretakers. In recent years, the department’s Adult Protective Services (APS) program has led efforts to strengthen coordination among partners such as sister state agencies, state councils and commissions, law enforcement and legal authorities, and other organizations to combat elder abuse.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO