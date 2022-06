Fisher Island developer Heinrich von Hanau launched sales of a group of single-family homes, marking his final project in the ritzy enclave of Miami Beach. Von Hanau’s Fisher Island Holdings plans a luxury home community called The Links Estates at Fisher Island, according to a press release. The development will have 12 mansions averaging 10,000 square feet, with prices starting at an average of $3,300 per square foot. That means the homes could be asking an average of $33 million. They will be built on 0.3-acre to half-acre lots.

