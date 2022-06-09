Southbound lanes now open in Greensville County at mm8

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Old Farm Road in Halifax County has been updated following a review of crash information, traffic volumes and sight distance, according to officials. The new traffic pattern impacts a half-mile section of Old Farm Road between Julian Allsbrook Highway and Becker...
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone. Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore. Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
It was a piece of good news Tuesday for those enjoying fishing in Emporia. City Manager William Johnson said the Wiggins public boat ramp is again open to the public following a six-month waiting period. The construction of the water treatment plant forced the Wiggins public boat ramp to close...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police officers are investigating after a shooting and axe attack at the same address early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of Dill Avenue and 3rd Avenue in the Northside just after midnight. They found one person shot in the chest. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Activists and independent journalists are suing the city of Richmond and several police officers in federal court alleging a pattern of unreasonable force, harassment and unlawful arrests during and after racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A black bear was spotted at a business on Commerce Road in downtown Richmond. Machinery Movers and Erectors Inc. sent NBC12 a video of a bear on their property. Workers said they called the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, but no one came to do anything about the bear. The Department of Wildlife Resources said the bear didn’t pose a threat to the public.
According to Chesterfield County Police, it all happened on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. A couple was abducted, assaulted, and held against their will in their own home - at the 4500 block of Centralia Road - by their roommate, 29-year-old Christopher Courteau.
I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on a woman from Norfolk and her history of charitable giving.
