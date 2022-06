Several Ocala residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of water. “To my surprise, Ocala’s water is liquid gold. I have lived in the state of Florida all my life and recently moved to Ocala from South Florida. In all my years, I have never seen anything like this. It is abusive and out of control. The most I have ever paid is $120 on average. Now my water bill is $400. They are hitting us with a rate of $5.61 per 1,000 gallons when you go over 20,000 gallons in usage. Unacceptable,” says Ocala resident Anais Villa.

