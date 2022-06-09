ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

College football player gets shot twice, family pleads for violence to end: ‘It’s senseless’

By Ally Peters
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mevM_0g5VBA5N00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a normal summer night for D1 college football athlete SherRon Davis.

He was home for break, spending time with some of his friends. But moments later, he was being driven to the hospital after being hit by gunfire.

SherRon’s mother, Malikah Davis, remembers the moment she got the phone call from her son’s friend who said SherRon was in the hospital. It was just after midnight on May 26.

“He just kept saying, ‘SherRon got hit, SherRon got hit.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean SherRon got hit?’ He’s like, ‘he’s at the hospital. He got shot,” Davis recalls. “At this point, I just want to know what hospital my baby at, so we get in the car, me and his dad, I’m hyperventilating. I can’t concentrate. This is my baby.”

Once at the hospital, Davis said it was at least an hour before they were allowed inside due to COVID protocols. Once inside, they learned the extent of SherRon’s injuries.

“He was hit two times. One in his head, that fractured his skull, and one in his shoulder that fractured his arm,” Davis said. “Both bullets are still there, unfortunately. He has complete loss of hearing on his right side and fractured bones inside his ear canal.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVyrj_0g5VBA5N00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eX0y_0g5VBA5N00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ff3lR_0g5VBA5N00

SherRon, who is 20-years-old, was in the back parking lot at East High School when he was struck by gunfire. He had been with a few friends, but his family says SherRon was not the intended target.

“It was a fight that broke out and the boy who lost the fight got mad and started just shooting in random directions. My son got in this car to leave and he was hit, unfortunately,” Davis said.

SherRon spent two nights in the hospital before being released. He’s now out, spending his college summer break going through surgeries and recovering from his injuries.

“The only thing I think it’s really impacting is my ear. It’s a loud ringing that’s constant. So watching TV, I probably got to turn the TV up a lot. I’m probably asking, ‘huh?’ a lot, because I can’t really hear sometimes,” SherRon said.

While SherRon believes he will be able to push through, there’s still uncertainty for the college football receiver from Marist College.

“I haven’t even put a helmet on. So really, the only thing I’m worried about is putting the helmet back on with the bullet in my ear,” SherRon said. “Once I get back out there, I plan on doing PT stuff, just getting my range of motion back and strengthening back up. I’m looking forward to the journey.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQeq5_0g5VBA5N00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xr3ay_0g5VBA5N00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ELbD_0g5VBA5N00

But the Davis family says the effects of being a gun violence victim are far more than just physical ones.

“I think the first week, I was kind of still in shock. I think I was just happy to be here still,” SherRon said. “But after that, it started to kick in a little bit more. I kind of get angry here and there, but I try not to think about it sometimes.”

Davis said her family is still dealing with the mental effects of the shooting, especially SherRon’s 14-year-old sister who idolizes her older brother.

“She’s still devastated. She’s still dealing with the effects of that, having to go to school, everybody asking you what happened, things of that sort, that kind of takes her back to that night when all I could tell her was, ‘your brother got shot,’” Davis said.

“It’s hard living in this community in this day and age because you have to worry about so much when they child walks out that door.”

While the Davis family is grateful SherRon’s life wasn’t taken that night, they’re also aware that for so many Rochester families, it ends differently. They are pleading with the community to stop the violence.

“Put yourself in that family shoes,” Davis said. “What if it happened to your family? What if it happened to you and you had to leave your child behind? You had to leave your mom behind? You wouldn’t be able to handle it, so don’t put that type of stress, that type of sadness, onto another family.”

So far this year, 29 people in Rochester have been murdered. Davis said the gun violence in the city is senseless.

“Things can be solved in so many different ways instead of picking up a gun,” Davis said. “This gun violence out here is just senseless, it’s unnecessary, and it’s crazy. We are losing our babies every day.”

While SherRon plans to head back to college in July to start physical therapy, his family is dealing with a swarm of medical bills, many of which aren’t covered by insurance.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family and has already brought in close to $7,000.

“Everybody shows so much love, I was so surprised,” Davis said. “It showed me how much my child is loved in this community. A lot of people came out and showed us exactly how much they care about him and what they mean to him.”

SherRon says people are still reaching out every day to check in on him and it feels great. But he also has a message for the community as he heads back to college:

“All I really got to say is stay out the way, stay safe. Don’t do anything you don’t need to do, don’t get in trouble. Make smart decisions. Life’s about decisions,” SherRon said.

You can support the Davis family by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 10

Sport
5d ago

These shootings are devastating families. The city is a warzone. I have no idea how the innocent people who are trying to do the right things like working and raising families do it? My heart goes out to them. Shootings, killings, armed car jackings, homes getting shot up, punks riding dirt bikes and ATVs all over the place endangering everyone. Our leadership is supposed to protect us. We need: 1) More police. 2) Empowered police to enforce the laws. 3) Rescind the new bail reform law. 4) Install traffic light cameras.

Reply(2)
10
NonWokeProudBlackMan
5d ago

Sad.. I hope they were pleading for the violence to end prior to THEIR loved one falling victim to this horrible nationwide violence

Reply
3
Related
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man with gun outside East High School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man with a gun was seen outside East High School earlier today at around 3 p.m. according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD). The school was quickly placed into a lockdown, according to authorities, but no shots were fired. At approximately 3:05 p.m. RPD says they responded to calls about […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Depew Man Accused of Kidnapping Honeoye Falls Ex-Girlfriend

A Buffalo-area man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her Honeoye Falls home. Deputies say 38-year-old Bradley Luper of Depew forced the woman into his truck at gunpoint. Luper allegedly held the gun in front of her face, then fired a shot out of the open passenger-side window. The...
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Man killed mom's boyfriend

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his mother's boyfriend last summer. Kelvin Harris Jr., 34, was found shot just before 1 a.m. on July 14 at his home on Karnes Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Rochester Police say Darrell...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Four-time convicted felon arrested for April murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man was arrested for the April shooting death of 33-year-old Javon Sampson. Rakeem Lane, 32, was taken into custody on Monday. Ammunition, a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as packaging for the street sale of drugs were recovered. A loaded handgun was also recovered. Lane is not allowed to possess a gun in New York State because of four previous felony convictions.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marist College#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#East High School
WHEC TV-10

Carjacking at Burke Terrace is at least fifth since last Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police are looking for a car that a 65-year-old city resident said was stolen from him at gunpoint on Monday night. The carjacking is at least the fifth in the Rochester area since last Tuesday. The Rochester Police Department responded to a call for a...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WHEC TV-10

Deputies arrest ex-boyfriend accused of kidnapping in Honeoye Falls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a man kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from her home at the Village of Honeoye Falls on Sunday. Deputies arrested Bradley Luper, 28, for the kidnapping. Deputies said Luper forced the victim into his truck at gunpoint and drove with her for about 20 minutes.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Webster Police searching for occupant of abandoned car

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Webster Police are conducting a search along Sunset Trail, off Bay Road. Police say they located a car down an embankment at around 11 a.m. There was no one in the car. Police and K-9 are searching the area. This is a developing story. Stay with...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD makes arrest for July 2021 murder and identifies possible motive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police have arrested a suspect for a July 2021 murder on Karnes Street and identified a possible motive. RPD announced on Monday that the shooting victim was involved in a relationship with the mother of the man who they arrested. Darrell Wilson Jr., 19, was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester City School District responds to death of student

"In less than two weeks, we have had two students fall to gun violence and I am absolutely distressed, hurt, and angry. We mourn at a time when our scholars should be celebrating proms, graduations, and plans for summer vacation. Again, we must come together as a community to protect our children from these senseless acts that take them from us far too soon. We send our deepest condolences to Jeremiah’s family and friends," said Superintendent Dr. Lesli C. Myers-Small.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy