Kerry Trapnell is no longer CEO of Elbert Memorial Hospital in Elberton, Ga., and the hospital will search for a new leader, according to The Elberton Star. The Elberton-Elbert County Hospital Authority voted to part ways with Mr. Trapnell during a June 10 meeting. Tammy Harlow, RN, is listed as COO and interim CEO on the hospital's website.

ELBERTON, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO