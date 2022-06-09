ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Killing Eve’ Star Jodie Comer Making Broadway Debut in ‘Prima Facie’

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Jodie Comer will make her Broadway debut next spring in “ Prima Facie .”

The announcement comes after Comer recently wrapped up her Emmy-winning run on the twisty BBC America thriller “Killing Eve” and on the heels of an acclaimed performance in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” the latter an unforgivably under-appreciated gem. “Prima Facie” is written by Suzie Miller, a former human rights and children’s rights lawyer, and directed by Justin Martin, best-known for overseeing “The Jungle” at St. Ann’s Warehouse.

It follows Tessa, a brilliant barrister, who has worked her way up from working class origins to the top of the legal food chain. But an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Comer scored raves when the show debuted this year on the West End even if some critics felt the play itself wasn’t at her level.

The Guardian said that “[Comer] roars through Suzie Miller’s script. The play roars, too, sometimes too loudly in its polemic, but Comer works overtime to elevate these moments.” While Deadline praised Comer for “…giving a fearless, faultless performance.”

“Prima Facie” will play in 2023 at a Shubert Theatre to be named later.

“It has been an absolute privilege to tell Tessa’s story here in London over the past few weeks and to now have the opportunity to take Prima Facie to Broadway is a dream come true,” Comer said in a statement.

Comer recently starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in “Free Guy” and will appear in the TV series “Big Swiss.”

