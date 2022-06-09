ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's College World Series: Oklahoma whips Texas in record-setting Game 1

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
June 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Sooners set several records in a 16-1 blowout of Texas in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series. The Sooners need one more win to take the best-of-three series and a second consecutive title.

Jocelyn Alo and Tiare Jennings swatted two home runs apiece Wednesday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Sooners totaled a Women's College World Series record six homers in the win.

"For me, I like watching other people hit their [home runs]," Jennings told reporters. "When I'm at home, I just love to celebrate them.

"To watch everyone do what they can do and hit home runs. I think that's super cool that bond we have at the plate when they come home."

Jennings went 4 for 5, with five RBIs and three runs scored, for the top-ranked Sooners (58-3). Alo went 3 for 3, with three RBIs, five runs scored and a walk for the defending champions. First baseman Taylon Snow hit a three-run homer. Third baseman Jana Johns also went deep for the Sooners.

The Longhorns (47-21-1) took a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first. The Sooners then settled down and scored 16 unanswered. Alo belted her two-run shot in the second at-bat in the bottom of the first.

Snow swatted a three-run shot in the same inning to give the Sooners a 5-1 edge. Shortstop Grace Lyons pushed the advantage to five with an RBI single in the bottom of the second.

Johns hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third. Jennings hit a three-run shot four at-bats later for a 10-1 Sooners lead.

Johns drove in another run with a single to right field in the fourth. Pinch hitter Grace Green drove in Snow with an RBI ground out in the same frame.

Alo and Jennings hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the fifth. The Sooners scored their final two runs on an RBI double from Jennings and an RBI single from infielder Alyssa Brito in the bottom of the sixth.

Sooners starter Hope Trautwein allowed just two hits and one run over five innings. Relief pitcher Nicole May allowed one hit over two shutout innings.

Longhorns starter Hailey Dolcini allowed four hits and five runs over just 2/3 of an inning.

Alo pushed her season total to 34 home runs, the most in Division I. The designated player is the only player in Division I history to lead the nation in homers in three seasons. Alo's 122 career homers are the most in NCAA history.

Her five runs scored also set a Women's College World series record.

Jennings' 11 total bases also set a Women's College World Series record. The Sooners' 15-run differential and 38 total bases also set single-game records.

The Longhorns are the first unseeded team to ever reach the championship series. The Sooners are trying to win their fourth title in six seasons and sixth in program history. The Longhorns do not have a Women's College World Series title.

The Sooners will battle the Longhorns in Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Thursday on ESPN2. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Friday in Oklahoma City.

