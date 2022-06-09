ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Woman dies after being restrained by Dallas police

fox4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman died in Dallas police custody...

www.fox4news.com

Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

14-year-old killed in Dallas shooting honored with memorial walk

DALLAS - A teenager killed earlier this month in Old East Dallas was honored this weekend. Jordan Perez, 14, was shot near a park between South Munger Boulevard and South Fitzgerald Avenue. Police said someone started firing during a fight between a group of teens. A 19-year-old was also injured...
DALLAS, TX
#Dallas Police
WFAA

Woman killed during possible robbery in southwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday. The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the scene on Elderoaks Lane, by the intersection of Hampton Road and West Camp Wisdom Road. Police said a woman was shot multiple times. First...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Gunman killed in Duncanville summer camp shootout identified

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - The Texas Rangers are now investigating the deadly shootout at a Duncanville summer youth camp. On Monday, police said 42-year-old Brandon Ned of Dallas walked into the Duncanville Fieldhouse with a handgun. He exchanged words with a staff member in the lobby and then fired a shot.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police: 1 dead after crash involving 4 vehicles

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a crash involving four vehicles early Monday morning, Dallas police said.At approximately 2:01 a.m. June 13, Dallas County deputies were sent to a "major accident" on eastbound I-30 at Dolphin Road.When officers arrived, the Dallas Fire Department was blocking two vehicles involved in the crash -- a white box truck and a silver Chevrolet Malibu. Officials said both vehicles were disabled in the left lane and the entire right passenger side of the Malibu was wrapped around the front of the box truck. The driver of the Malibu, identified as 29-year-old Terence...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after man found murdered outside of Dallas business

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for information after a man was found dead outside of a Dallas business early Sunday morning.On June 12 at about 3:16 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 500 block of Gilpin Avenue.When they arrived, they found the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, 25, lying outside of the front entrance of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Martinez to an area hospital, but he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.Police are still investigating the motives and circumstances surrounding this murder, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano  at 214-470-4876, or by email at emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.Tips can also be made to Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called in which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
KSLA

Unrestrained man dies after crash in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on June 12. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 171 at Kyle Porter Road. Investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Arteaetear Franklin, 54, was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Royse City Woman Guilty In Fatal Crash That Killed Judge

A Royse City woman has pleaded guilty in Hunt County District Court to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the crash that killed Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges of Rockwall. Court documents show that 34-year-old Megan E. Smith was intoxicated when she drove the wrong way on I-30 and caused a three-vehicle crash near Royse City. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced her to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed by state law.
ROYSE CITY, TX
WFAA

1 killed in 4-vehicle crash that shut down I-30 for hours in Dallas

DALLAS — A four-vehicle accident killed one person and shut down Interstate 30 east of downtown Dallas for several hours Monday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Dolphin Road, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded and...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 motorcycle riders killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run crash

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed two motorcycle riders. It happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street. Police said a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, ejecting the two people on the bike. Then they were hit...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Errol Spence Jr. pleads guilty following DWI crash

DALLAS - World champion boxer Errol Spence Jr. pleaded guilty to a DWI crash in Dallas that nearly killed him. Spence was speeding in his Ferrari on Riverfront Boulevard in October 2019 when he lost control and crashed. He was ejected and ended up in the ICU, eventually making a...
DALLAS, TX

