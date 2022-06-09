Woman dies after being restrained by Dallas police

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking the public for information after a man was found dead outside of a Dallas business early Sunday morning.On June 12 at about 3:16 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 500 block of Gilpin Avenue.When they arrived, they found the victim, Christian Erik Martinez, 25, lying outside of the front entrance of a business with multiple gunshot wounds.Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Martinez to an area hospital, but he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.Police are still investigating the motives and circumstances surrounding this murder, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Emmanuel Romano at 214-470-4876, or by email at emmanuel.romano@dallascityhall.com.Tips can also be made to Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called in which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO