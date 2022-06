Wigs, makeup, rhinestones and lip-syncing are what’s in store for attendees of Culpeper’s most successful and seemingly underrepresented entertainment gig. “I was expecting to not be received very well, but at every (Culpeper) venue that we’ve worked at, the people have probably been some of the best crowds that I’ve had in all of the different cities that I work in,” said Richmond-based drag queen Bianca Blake Starr. “I’ve worked all over the country and, I have to say, it is one of the most receiving cities that I have worked in.”

CULPEPER, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO