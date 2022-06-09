Renner to host Harrisburg in the KELOLAND.com GOTW

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns today with a class ‘A’ legion baseball contest between Renner and Harrisburg.

The Royals are the defending class ‘A’ champions, which makes Renner the perfect spot to begin the 2022 legion livestream season.

Both Harrisburg and Renner look a little different from last season, which will add some intrigue to Thursday’s contest.

First pitch is set for 12 p.m. on Thursday in Renner. You can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter .

