JeffCo coroner: Body found in Mulga fire
From The Tribune Staff reports MULGA — Firefighters discovered human remains following a fire at a residential fire here in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday,...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune Staff reports MULGA — Firefighters discovered human remains following a fire at a residential fire here in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday,...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0