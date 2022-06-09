ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulga, AL

JeffCo coroner: Body found in Mulga fire

By Bobby Mathews
 5 days ago

From The Tribune Staff reports MULGA — Firefighters discovered human remains following a fire at a residential fire here in the wee hours of the morning on Thursday,...

Related
The Trussville Tribune

BPD identifies victim in Saturday homicide

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department has identified the victim of a Saturday, June 11 homicide as 43-year-old Morrion Hamilton. At approximately 4:40 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7500 Block of 66th Courtway South on report of a person shot, BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald reported. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD seek suspect in Honey Baked Ham robbery

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in the Honey Baked Ham robbery on Wednesday, June 8. According to the BPD, a male entered the Honey Baked Ham, 7001 Crestwood Boulevard, and demanded money from an associate of the business. “While […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Authorities say decedents family located

UPDATE:  Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports the decedents family has been located and notified of their deaths. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY —  The Jefferson County Coroner, William Yates, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of the following individual. Irene Harper Tutten, 97, of Hoover, died on June 7, 2o22, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham PD: 24 year old dies following shooting at apartment complex pool

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday night, according to Birmingham Police. It happened around 10 p.m. at the HighPointe Apartments. Units remained at the scene until early Monday morning. Authorities say the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Frankie Keonta...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed in reported assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a reported assault on Sunday, June 12, at approximately 10:25 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 24-year-old Frankie Keonta McDonald sustained gunshot wounds during a reported assault. The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Beacon Parkway East in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: New details released in shooting of 24-year-old man

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a reported assault on Sunday, June 12, at approximately 10:25 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 24-year-old Frankie Keonta McDonald sustained gunshot wounds during a reported assault. “Officers from the South Precinct responded to a ‘shots fired’ call at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bill Yates
The Trussville Tribune

Identities of suspects sought by Leeds PD

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects. “We appreciate all the community’s help,” Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said. “They help us a lot. Most of our cases are closed because of community involvement.” Anyone with information about the individuals is […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Single-vehicle crash causes lane blockage on I-59

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has caused a lane closure on Saturday, June 11, at approximately 8:01 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), The northbound lanes of Interstate 59 near the 116-mile marker in Jefferson County are currently blocked. Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Reminder: Springville Night Out set for June 18

From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — The City of Springville is hosting a “Springville Night Out” on Saturday, June 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Springville High School. There will be something for everyone in the family. There will be free hotdogs, face painting, cotton candy, snow cones, and more. In addition, […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
#Fire Department#Alabama State
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner identifies 22-year-old shot and killed in Midfield

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY  — The Jefferson County Coroner’s office has identified the 22-year-old that was shot and killed in Midfield on Sunday, June 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Qra’Vonta Arquise Smith, of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported domestic argument. The […]
MIDFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds’ Jonathan ‘Dougie’ Douglas dies in lake accident

From The Tribune staff reports LINCOLN — New Leeds High School graduate Jonathan Douglas was found dead of an apparent drowning here on Saturday, June 11. Douglas, 18, who was the only senior on the Green Wave baseball team, was identified by Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent. Emergency dispatchers received a call regarding a […]
LINCOLN, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

One person found dead in Mulga house fire

MULGA, Ala. — One person was found dead during a house fire investigation. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported firefighters with the Minor Heights Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 4400 block of Middle Street in Mulga at about 3 a.m. Thursday. The...
MULGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: I-59 NB in Jefferson County back open

UPDATE: I-59 is back open following a crash. From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash has caused a lane closure on Saturday, June 11, at approximately 8:01 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), The northbound lanes of Interstate 59 near the 116-mile marker in Jefferson County are currently blocked. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Update: Man killed in Birmingham apartment shooting identified

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person is dead after a Birmingham apartment shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 9, at approximately 11:00 p.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Frisco Jackson Dowdley. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), West Precinct officers were dispatched to a person shot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pedestrian killed in Wednesday night accident

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Officials have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office reports that Charles Edward Snider Jr., 61, died after being struck during a walk on a street just north of Tarrant. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
