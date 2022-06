The historic Red Hook estate known as Steen Valetje has been listed for sale at $25 million. According to a Bloomberg report, the 290-acre estate at 124 Eden Knoll was built in 1851 as a gift from William Backhouse Astor Sr. to his daughter Laura, who married Franklin Hughes Delano, a businessman and great uncle to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The Roosevelt family owned the estate through 1966 and went through several owners before being acquired in 2020 for $16.5 million by Suzy Welch, the writer and widow of former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch.

RED HOOK, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO