Gas prices are so high that the number of Americans getting stranded on the road has jumped because they can't afford to fill their tanks

By Brian Evans
 5 days ago
  • Gas prices are so high that more drivers can't afford to fill their tanks, often leaving them stranded on the road, the Washington Post reported.
  • Out-of-gas calls for roadside assistance in April were up 32% from a year ago, AAA data shows.
  • The average gallon of gas in the US is now $4.97, up 62% from a year ago.

tr
5d ago

This is Biden’s & the democrats plan let raise the cost of gasoline so high that we force people to buy our EVs, oh that’s not working fast enough well let’s pass a law that car companies will have to have their mileage at 49mpg by 2025 then cars will cost so much that the little sheep in this country might as well buy EVs the administration is playing us all for suckers and being the good little sheep that we are WE THE PEOPLE are allowing it all this manipulation and lies.

annet7831
5d ago

We can't even go to work if we have no money for ⛽... what a predicament, and what's going to be done for the working people on America...nothing.

competition is good
5d ago

Good thing we have democrats in charge to get inflation under control.. if you believe that then you’re the problem.

