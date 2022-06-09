ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions Strikes Wide-Ranging Content Deal With Caesars (Exclusive)

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBIXT_0g5V8jqq00

Omaha Productions is going from Manningcasts to podcasts , all as part of a wide-ranging content deal with Caesars Entertainment, the parent company of the casino and resort brands, as well as the Caesars Sportsbook digital betting firm.

The production company, founded by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning , has inked a multiyear deal with Caesars that will see Omaha producing video and audio content for Caesars platforms, and launching a podcast business through a new division, the Omaha Audio Network.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Manning and the Omaha team will also help develop digital and social content for Caesars, kicking off with a new series called Mayne on the Street to be hosted by former ESPN host Kenny Mayne, who joined Caesars last year. The deal also includes live events at Caesars locations across the U.S., following the success of a Super Bowl party hosted by the Manning family earlier this year at Caesars Las Vegas (the company also featured Peyton and other members of the Manning family in a commercial campaign last year).

Manning tells The Hollywood Reporter that those commercial spots helped spur on the new deal.

“The shoots were filled with a lot of laughs and the Caesars folks were great teammates,” Manning says. “Earlier this year, we had conversations to see if we could do more together. That’s what led to the partnership with Omaha. We’re creating some fun original series together, and we think what you’re going to see across all of them is entertaining content around the sports we love.”

According to both parties, the content partnership is meant to be collaborative, with the Omaha and Caesars teams working together on content ideation, and leveraging Caesars’ lineup of talent, including Mayne, comedian JB Smoove, host and influencer Rachel DeMita, Cooper Manning and others. DeMita will host a series called Celeb Shots , while Cooper Manning will host a series called One More Round .

“Together we are looking to really concept ideas together,” Caesars Sportsbook Chief Marketing Officer Sharon Otterman tells THR . “We truly believe that storytelling is an important part of sports betting, and it is certainly an important part of our brand. We want to be there to educate consumers. It’s a new industry with a lot of jargon, and one that is really known for having conversations around sports. So we wanted to create really good content.”

Manning retired from the NFL in 2016, and founded Omaha Productions in 2020. The company took off with its production of ESPN’s “Manningcast,” an alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football that sees Peyton, his brother (fellow former quarterback Eli Manning) and special guests riffing on the game.

“They are able to build content that is completely relatable as a sports fan,” Otterman adds. “I feel like on Monday nights I get to hang out with Peyton and Eli in my living room watching an NFL game — how great is that? And that approachable sense of content, the talking with the fans…that is what is so attractive to us, and aligns so nicely with our brand.”

The Manningcast format was so successful that ESPN extended the deal with Omaha through the 2024 football season, and announced plans for the company to produce other alternate broadcasts (the first one was held for the PGA Championship, led by Joe Buck and Michael Collins, with UFC and college sports to follow). Omaha also produces the Places franchise for ESPN+.

The Omaha Audio Network will launch later this year, with hosts expected from a number of high-profile sports. Caesars Sportsbook will be the presenting sponsor on all the podcasts.

Podcasts have become a red-hot category for platforms like Spotify, Apple and Amazon, and also for talent, who can often leverage their existing fan base for listenership, and turn to their friends for guest appearances and content. Sports in particular have become a critical category, with companies like Spotify investing in it (Spotify recently tapped Bill Simmons to lead its sports content efforts).

Omaha will also be involved in Caesars’ responsible gaming campaign (the Mannings appeared in a spot that aired during NFL games and the Super Bowl last year).

“People really do trust the Mannings, and they are going to love the content from Omaha, and a huge part of what we are going to do is continue to get out that message about responsible gaming,” Otterman says.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood Winners

Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned the Tony for best supporting actor in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out, the first of many Hollywood stars who took home awards at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday. Phylicia Rashad won best supporting actress in a play for Skeleton Crew, her second Tony win. “You don’t come to this place alone,” said Rashad, thanking playwright Dominique Morisseau and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary Composer-Lyricist to Win Best...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Honors the Swings and Understudies Who Kept Broadway Running

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose shone a spotlight on the swings and understudies of the Broadway season Sunday, praising their critical role in keeping productions going while the industry grappled with COVID-19.  “I want to give a round of applause to some people who played a vital role in keeping Broadway shows open these past few months—the understudies, the swings and the standbys,” DeBose said. “And let’s not forget the stage managers and the associates and the dance captains who rehearsed them to go on in a moment’s notice.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Studio Wildcard Reveals ‘Ark II’ Trailer Starring Vin Diesel

Video game developer Studio Wildcard revealed a trailer for Ark II during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. The adventure survival game, a sequel to 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved, stars the voice of Vin Diesel as the hero protagonist and freedom fighter Santiago along with Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as the character’s daughter Meeka.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Turns to 'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Money Heist' for Mobile GamesHow a Game About Mail Delivery In a Small Town Helps Pave the Way On AccessibilityChess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs With WME (Exclusive) Ark II is being created in Unreal Engine 5 with photorealistic real-time lighting technology. Diesel serves as an executive producer on the game, which launches in 2023 on Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive for Xbox Series X/S. The accompanying show, ARK: The Animated Series, has fourteen 30-minute episodes in post-production. View the trailer for ARK II below, followed by poster images of key characters from the show. Click here to read the full article.
VIDEO GAMES
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Football
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Football
Omaha, NE
Business
Omaha, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
The Spun

Peyton Manning Eyed By Ownership Group: NFL World Reacts

It sounds like Peyton Manning could be joining the new front office of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos were officially sold this past week, going to the heir of the Wal-Mart fortune. While Manning was not an official part of the new ownership group, that could change moving forward. According...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Charissa Thompson Reportedly Lands Big NFL Job

Charissa Thompson has reportedly landed a big NFL job ahead of the 2022 season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Thompson is expected to be the host of Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage this fall. The deal is in the final stages of negotiations, and once it's complete, Thompson will team up with Tony Gonzalez, who has already been announced by Amazon. Thompson and Gonzalez will be part of the pregame and postgame show of Thursday Night Football while Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cooper Manning
Person
Kenny Mayne
Person
Kara Swisher
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

NASCAR World Is Thinking Of Clint Bowyer On Sunday

NASCAR fans were left scratching their heads at the surprise absence of broadcast Clint Bowyer during the most recent Fox NASCAR broadcast. But today, fans got some pretty surprising news about the former racing star. According to The Athletic, Bowyer will not be a part of today's Toyota/Save Mart 350....
MOTORSPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

Before the 2022 Tony Awards begin, this year’s nominees, presenters and guests will be walking the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall, where the 75th annual celebration of the best of Broadway is set to take place. Presenters set to take the stage Sunday night include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Manningcasts#Caesars Entertainment#The Omaha Audio Network#Exit N Y#Vox Media Manning#Espn#Caesars Las Vegas
The Hollywood Reporter

John Cena Meets Teen Superfan With Down Syndrome Who Fled Ukraine

John Cena made time during a recent European trip to connect with a fan who fled Ukraine with his mom. According to a video posted to the WWE’s YouTube channel, the star got word that Misha Rohozhyn, a non-verbal 19-year-old with Down syndrome, escaped the war-embattled nation with his mother, Liana Rohozhyn, after their home in Mariupol was destroyed, and that Liana encouraged Misha throughout the journey by telling him they were on their way to see his hero, Cena. On June 5, Cena turned Liana’s fantasy into reality when he traveled to a residence outside Amsterdam where the refugees had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kaepernick & America’: Film Review | Tribeca 2022

Every few years, a certain segment of America remembers racism. The news jerks them out of a fabricated post-racial stupor and inspires a bundle of emotions: guilt, anxiety, fury. What they do with these feelings often becomes more the subject of headlines and analysis than the precipitating event. It’s a curious cycle, one that Tommy Walker (Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, God Grew Tired of Us) and Ross Hockrow try to make sense of in their elementary documentary Kaepernick & America. Their earnest efforts might turn off viewers already attuned to the cycles of America’s racial amnesia, but the doc...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Ariana DeBose Celebrates Broadway Inclusion and Diversity in Opening Monologue

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose kicked off the 75th Tony Awards with a rousing mashup performance of songs from classic Tony-winning musicals such as Cabaret, Company, The Phantom of the Opera and Hair, while wearing a sequined outfit inspired by Michael Jackson, the subject of the 10-time-nominated musical MJ. “Let’s just say, for many of you it’s been a rollercoaster,” DeBose said of the past two years in her opening monologue, noting that she was presiding over the first large scale, in-person Tony Awards ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “I am so proud that the theater is becoming more reflective of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Gambling
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Returning to Theaters With Added Footage

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be making its way back to theaters, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Sony announced Friday that a fan cut of the recent box-office smash will screen in theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 2. Entitled Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, viewers can look forward to added and extended scenes not part of the original version that debuted back on Dec. 17.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set Off a Box Office Sonic BoomBox Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M GloballyEurope Still Waiting for Box Office Bounce:...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viacom18 Acquires Streaming Rights to India’s Premier League Cricket for $2.6B, TV Rights Winner Still to Come

Viacom18 is the new online home of Indian Premier League cricket for the next five years. The growing streaming and TV company, a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree Systems, the investment company backed by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, will get an overnight surge in Indian video subscribers as soon as the next IPL season begins. But the firm paid heftily for the privilege: $2.6 billion (205 billion rupees) for the digital rights to the league on the Indian subcontinent for 2023-2027, according to local news outlet The Times of India.More from The Hollywood...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 20 Years Ago, ‘The Bourne Identity’ Minted Matt Damon and Doug Liman as Action Pros

Doug Liman was so committed to getting an adaptation of Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Identity made for the big screen, he crashed a wedding and later piloted a prop plane to make it happen. “I spent years hitting brick walls,” says Liman, who broke out directing indie stunner Swingers in 1996 but had yet to make a major studio play. “I even crashed a wedding to accost Warner Bros. president Terry Semel because Warners had the rights at the time,” Liman tells THR. “It got to the point that if I mentioned Bourne Identity to my agent, he would groan and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy