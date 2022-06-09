ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Does ‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Premiere on Netflix?

By Dianna Shen
 5 days ago

Peaky Blinders is back with a bang. After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, the Birmingham-based gangster drama is finally reaching Netflix for its sixth, and final season.

This time around, the story takes place in the shadow of World War II. In an interview with NME , show creator Steven Knight explained: “In series six, we’ll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the ‘30s and how certain things transpired.”

The good news for those bummed about the end of Peaky Blinders ? There’s more to come. After Season 6, there’s one more Peaky Blinders movie to come. If you’re looking to refresh your memory, the first five seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Netflix. For information about the long-awaited final season, here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Season 6 of Peaky Blinders

WHEN WILL PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6 PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?
The final season of Peaky Blinders premieres on Netflix on Friday, June 10.
WHAT TIME WILL PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6 BE AVAILABLE TO STREAM ON NETFLIX?
Following Netflix’s standard release schedule, Season 6 of
Peaky Blinders will be available to stream on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on June 10.
HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6?
The final season of Peaky Blinders consists of six episodes.
WHO IS IN THE PEAKY BLINDERS SEASON 6 CAST?
The show could not exist without its leader Cillian Murphy , who continues his role as Tommy Shelby. He’s joined by Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Natasha O’Keefe as Lizzie Shelby, Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons, Sam Claflin as Oswald Mosley, Finn Cole as Michael Gray, Anya Taylor Joy as Gina Gray, Brian Gleeson as Jimmy McCavern and many more.

New additions to the star-studded cast include Stephen Graham, Amber Anderson, James Frecheville, and Conrad Khan.

