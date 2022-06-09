ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Comer to Make Broadway Debut With ‘Prima Facie’

By Abbey White
 5 days ago
Jodie Comer will make her Broadway debut next spring in the Suzie Miller-written one-woman show Prima Facie.

Produced by Empire Street Productions and currently in its final two weeks of a sold-out West End run, the play about a barrister who defends clients accused of sexual assault and is date-raped by a colleague will make the leap across the Atlantic, arriving on Broadway in Spring 2023. The limited engagement run directed by Justin Martin will be held at a Shubert theater , which will be announced at a later date, along with opening night and on sale dates.

“It has been an absolute privilege to tell Tessa’s story here in London over the past few weeks and to now have the opportunity to take Prima Facie to Broadway is a dream come true,” Comer said in a statement.

The show served as the Killing Eve actress’ West End debut, opening April 27 at the Harold Pinter Theatre where it will play through June 18. It follows Tessa (Comer), a young and brilliant barrister specializing in defendants accused of sexual assault, who has worked her way up from a working-class background and is at the top of her game. But when she is sexually assaulted herself, Tessa must confront where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Written by Miller, a former human rights and children’s rights lawyer, Prima Facie had its world premiere in 2019 in Sydney. There it won the 2020 Australian Writers’ Guild Award for Drama, the 2020 David Williamson Award for Outstanding Theatre Writing and the 2020 prestigious Major Australian Writers’ Guild Award across all categories of theater, film and television.

Set and costume design is led by Miriam Buether, with Natasha Chivers serving as the lighting designer, Ben and Max Ringham as sound designers and Rebecca Lucy Taylor as composer. Video is by William Williams for Treatment Studio, with U.S. general management by 101 Productions Ltd.

Comer’s recent projects include the fourth and final season of Killing Eve , the pandemic-focused Help , Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and an upcoming role in the Adam McKay drama Big Swiss .

